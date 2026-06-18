PM Modi participated in the VivaTech event in Paris, where India was the AI partner country. He showcased the country's technological innovation, vision for AI as a service to humanity, and invited global tech leaders to invest in India.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Thursday (local time) said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the VivaTech event in Paris, where India was the AI country of focus and partner country, using the platform to showcase the country's technological innovation and vision for artificial intelligence. The Summit, Europe's largest technology and startup event, brings together startups, technology leaders and investors under one roof.

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Addressing a special briefing on the Prime Minister's visit to France, Misri said, "In Paris today, the Prime Minister participated in the VivaTech event. India was the AI country of focus at this year's edition of VivaTech and the AI country partner at VivaTech this year."

He said the Prime Minister emphasised not only the innovation taking place in India's technology sector but also the country's experience in deploying technology at scale for a large population. "The Prime Minister once again emphasised and underlined not just the kind of innovation that was underway in the technology sphere in India, but also what it meant to deploy technology at scale in such a large country," Misri said.

India's Vision for AI

According to the Foreign Secretary, PM Modi also outlined India's vision for artificial intelligence as a transformative technology that should remain focused on serving people. "And in this context, the vision that India was putting before the world, at least insofar as artificial intelligence is concerned, which is a transformational technology and which must be technology that is at the service of humanity rather than humanity somehow becoming subservient to technology," he said.

PM Modi Addresses VivaTech Summit

Earlier, PM Modi on Thursday outlined India's vision for Artificial Intelligence, stating that its democratisation is important for ensuring that its benefits reach everyone. Addressing the 10th edition of the VivaTech Summit, in Paris, PM Modi rolled out the red carpet for top tech companies emphasizing that his government is easing regulations and expanding ease of doing business.

He asked the attendees to visit the India pavilion and get a feel of the startup innovation and India's immense energy. He said that the India pavilion shows the prowess of India's startup ecosystem. From the world's first 3D printed rocket engine to advanced genetic engineering therapies and AI solutions that detect cancers and other critical diseases, the India pavilion is host to emerging technology.

The Prime Minister laid emphasis on the booming artificial intelligence (AI) technology improving access, driving economic growth and also help sustain our healthy planet.

Weighing on the AI technology, PM Modi said that for India, AI means all-inclusive, underlining the importance of the principle of inclusivity that is at the heart of the Modi government. The Prime Minister asked everyone present to take the lead and work with India and deliver for all.

VivaTech, recognised as Europe's largest technology and startup convention, serves as a premier gathering for international leaders, entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, and innovators. Notably, India is participating as the "AI partner country" during this year's edition of the event. (ANI)