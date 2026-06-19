Once a global oil powerhouse, Venezuela's energy sector collapsed due to political interference and mismanagement of its state oil company, PDVSA. Despite this, the nation's vast oil and natural gas reserves are attracting renewed international interest, including from India.

*Dr Aparaajita Pandey

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Venezuela stood as one of the world's most influential oil-producing nations for much of the twentieth century. As a founding member of OPEC and home to the largest proven oil reserves globally, Venezuela has in the past leveraged its hydrocarbon resources to project economic and political influence across Latin America and beyond. However, in the recent past, Venezuela also became a cautionary tale of maladministration and corruption and outshine resource abundance and a country dependent on just resources without a stable and progressive policy network can often remain shy of energy security or economic prosperity.

After the capture of its former President, Nicolas Maduro, and the subsequent intervention by the US, it is important to evaluate the trajectory that Venezuela might take for the future. A question that becomes even more important given the global energy situation. The track for Venezuela's energy sector cannot be understood without studying the evolution of the state oil company, Petróleos de Venezuela S.A. (PDVSA). During the latter half of the twentieth century, PDVSA was deemed as one of the most technically capable national oil companies in the world. Oil revenues financed social programmes, infrastructure development, and industrialisation while attracting substantial foreign investment.

However, the political revolution initiated under President Hugo Chávez fundamentally distorted the relationship between the state and the oil industry. Beginning in the early 2000s, PDVSA progressively became a medium of political and social policy rather than a commercially driven energy company. The dismissal of thousands of experienced technical personnel following the 2002-03 oil strike substantially diminished institutional capability.

Simultaneously, oil revenues were forwarded toward social spending while investment in maintenance, exploration, and production infrastructure dropped. With time, operational inefficiencies, corruption, underinvestment, and political interference undercut the sector's capacity to maintain production levels. The ramifications were severe. Venezuelan oil production fell from over three million barrels per day in the late 1990s to less than 400,000 barrels per day during the peak of the country's economic crisis.

Refineries worsened, upgraders stopped functioning effectively, drilling activity subsided, and foreign investment gradually dried up. Although United States sanctions augmented the falloff the nation by restricting access to capital, technology, and export markets, the roots of the crisis lay principally in institutional decay and policy mismanagement rather than sanctions alone.

Significantly, Venezuela's experience demonstrates that nationalisation is not characteristically incompatible with a successful energy sector. Countries like Brazil and Mexico have practised significant state control over their hydrocarbon industries while preserving operational efficiency and attracting foreign investment. The Venezuelan case point out that the decisive differing factor is governance and not ownership. The wearing away of technical autonomy within PDVSA was far more detrimental than the principle of state participation itself.

Nevertheless, Venezuela still is one of the most resource-rich energy producers in the world. The country's greatest asset; the Orinoco Heavy Oil Belt, contains the largest accumulations of extra-heavy crude oil globally. These reserves embody a strategic resource base capable of supporting production for decades. However, the extraction costs are high and demand sophisticated upgrading infrastructure for optimum use, the sheer scale of the reserves ensures continued international interest.

In addition to the Orinoco Basin, Venezuela also has substantial conventional oil resources in mature producing regions such as the Maracaibo Basin near the Maracaibo lake where many fields have experienced decreasing output due to insufficient investment and not geological depletion. It is clear that significant opportunities still exist for production enhancement but they need rehabilitation, secondary recovery techniques, and infrastructure modernisation.

The most noteworthy yet underappreciated asset of Venezuela's energy basket is its natural gas. The country possesses massive offshore gas reserves, particularly in the Caribbean basin. Projects like Perla, Dragon, and Loran contain trillions of cubic feet of recoverable natural gas and have attracted attention from international energy companies. The Perla field, operated by Repsol and Eni, is already one of the largest offshore gas developments in Latin America. Recently more agreements involving Shell, Repsol, and other international oil and gas firms are indicative of the confidence that the world has in Venezuela's gas potential. Companies such as Repsol, Shell, Chevron, Eni, and ONGC Videsh are searching for opportunities to develop existing operations or restore inactive projects. Their interest is a reflection of recognition that Venezuela's resource base continues to be commercially appealing despite the political and economic risks linked with operating in the country.

Recent agreements indicate that the Venezuelan government is willing to adopt a more pragmatic approach toward foreign participation. While PDVSA remains central to the sector, international firms are looking for operational flexibility, management autonomy, and investment protections. This emerging model is similar to arrangements observed in numerous resource-nationalist states in which governments maintain sovereign control over hydrocarbon assets but allow foreign companies to contribute technology, capital, and operational expertise.

For India, these developments carry strategic implications. Venezuela has historically held a significant spot in India's energy diversification strategy. Indian companies, particularly ONGC Videsh, have invested in Venezuelan upstream projects such as San Cristobal and Petrocarabobo. India was also one of the largest buyers of Venezuelan crude oil.The ongoing reorganisation of global energy markets has restored Venezuela's importance for Indian energy security matrix. Venezuela offers India an opportunity to diversify crude imports while securing long-term upstream investments.

In the short term, production growth will predominantly depend on restoring existing assets rather than developing entirely new projects. International companies are expected to focus on restoring wells, repairing infrastructure, improving operational efficiency, and expanding production from mature fields. Incremental improvements are likely, but a rapid return to historical production levels remains unlikely given the scale of infrastructural degradation.

The medium-term looks more promising, especially in the natural gas sector. Offshore developments like Dragon and Loran could make Venezuela a major gas supplier in the region. The proximity of these resources to Trinidad and Tobago's liquefied natural gas infrastructure creates opportunities for export-oriented development with relatively lower capital requirements than constructing entirely new facilities. As global demand for natural gas remains robust during the energy transition, Venezuela's offshore gas resources have the potential to become country's most valuable strategic assets. Over the longer term, the future of Venezuela's hydrocarbon sector will depend less on governance rather than geology.

Venezuela’s resource potential is undisputed. However, translating that potential into sustained production growth would need regulatory stability, contract certainty, institutional reform, and continued foreign investment. Venezuela could gradually restore production levels approaching two to three million barrels per day over the next decade in case the above is guaranteed.

However, substantial risks also remain. Political uncertainty, policy reversals, sanctions-related challenges, and persistent weaknesses within PDVSA could restrict the tempo of recovery. Investors remain cautious, and large-scale capital commitments will depend on confidence that there is long – term reforms. Venezuela's energy future will probably be defined by a hybrid model combining oil recovery with gas-led growth. Oil will remain the foundation of the sector, but natural gas will emerge as the principal engine of expansion and international investment with time.

This dual-track approach offers Venezuela an opportunity to restore past production levels and surpass them.

*Author is a Senior Assistant Professor at Amity Institute of Defence and Strategic studies and has a PhD in Energy Statecraft from Jawaharlal Nehru University.