Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal visited Cairo to strengthen India-Egypt ties. He urged the diaspora to prioritize their duties to their host nation while maintaining a deep emotional connection to India, highlighting their role in bilateral growth.

Piyush Goyal Urges Indian Diaspora in Cairo to Honor Their Karmabhoomi

Cairo [Egypt], November 15 (ANI): Invoking the spirit of "Karmabhoomi", Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday (local time) urged the Indian diaspora in Cairo to uphold their responsibilities towards Egypt, their country of residence, while keeping their motherland close to their hearts. Addressing a community event organised by the Indian Community Association here, Goyal highlighted the contribution of Indians living abroad in strengthening India-Egypt relations and said that while their primary responsibility was towards their country of residence, their emotional and cultural connection with India should remain intact.

Recalling the recent Diwali celebrations, the Union Minister said the Festival of Lights reminded Indians of their motherland, irrespective of where they lived across the world. "Just about a week ago, we celebrated Diwali in India. You said you celebrated it yesterday over here. The Festival of Lights reminds us of India, wherever we may be in the world. When addressing the diaspora anywhere in the world, I often appeal to the Indians living abroad, saying that this is now your 'Karmabhoomi'," Goyal said.

Emphasising the importance of contributing to the country where they reside, he urged the Indian community in Egypt to prioritise their responsibilities towards their adopted homeland while retaining their connection with India. "Your first duty, your first obligation, has to be to Egypt, where you live and work. But keep a little bit of your motherland in your heart. You are always in our hearts. You will always find a home," he said.

Sharing glimpses of the interaction on X, Goyal praised the Indian community for its contributions to Egypt and said Indians continued to make a difference wherever they went. "Wherever Indians go, they rise and shine! It was wonderful to interact with members of the Indian diaspora at an event organised by the Indian Community Association in Egypt today. India and Egypt share deep historical connections & common traditions. It is heartening to see how much Egypt values the Indian community and the meaningful contributions they are making to their Karmabhoomi," the Minister said.

He further highlighted the role of the diaspora in carrying Indian values abroad and strengthening cooperation between the two countries. "This is what makes our diaspora so special. They carry India's values with them and make a difference wherever they go. I spoke about the many opportunities to further strengthen India-Egypt cooperation and how our diaspora can play an important role in bringing the two countries closer," Goyal added.

In a separate post on X, the Minister underlined the historical and people-to-people connections between India and Egypt, saying that generations had contributed to nurturing the bilateral relationship. "India-Egypt ties are truly special, built and nurtured by generations of people. Our shared history and strong people-to-people connect offer immense opportunities to deepen this friendship further," he said in his post.

Sharing a video of his address along with the post, Goyal also acknowledged the contributions of Indians in strengthening bilateral ties through their work, sacrifices and role in generating employment in Egypt. "Through the years, through the centuries, these bonds between Egypt and India, whether it's through the courage and sacrifice of our soldiers, whether it's the hard work that all of you put in to nurture and cultivate this relationship, whether it's your contribution to jobs and creating employment opportunities for our brothers and sisters in Egypt, each one of us is contributing in our own way," he said.

Earlier, Goyal also interacted with members of the Bohra community in Cairo and appreciated their role in strengthening people-to-people connections and India-Egypt economic relations through their entrepreneurial presence. In a post on X, the Minister said, "Interacted with members of the Bohra community in Cairo and appreciated their role in fostering closer people-to-people ties and strengthening India-Egypt economic relations through their vibrant entrepreneurial presence."

Goyal is on an official visit to Egypt from November 15 to 16, aimed at strengthening bilateral trade, investment and industrial cooperation between the two countries. According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Goyal will co-chair the seventh session of the India-Egypt Joint Trade Committee (JTC) with Egypt's Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, Dr Mohamed Farid Saleh, on November 15 in Cairo. The visit will also include the India-Egypt Joint Business Council (JBC) meeting and the India-Egypt Business Forum, bringing together business leaders and industry representatives from both countries to explore opportunities in trade, investment, joint ventures and technology partnerships. (ANI)