A major air traffic control failure grounded flights across the US for over four hours on November 13, disrupting thousands of journeys. Sean Duffy blamed outdated technology and is pushing for a $50 billion upgrade to modernise America's aviation system.

Imagine reaching the airport, only to discover that flights across an entire country have been grounded. That is exactly what happened across the United States on November 13, when a major air traffic control system failure triggered a nationwide ground stop lasting more than four hours, disrupting thousands of flights and leaving passengers stranded.

Viral Video: Diver Throws Recovered iPhone 15 Back Into Ocean After Payment Row In Brazil! (WATCH)

Viral Video: Diwali Firecrackers Burst Inside Rajasthan Highway Tunnel, Sparks Outrage! (WATCH)

What Triggered The Nationwide Ground Stop?

The disruption was reportedly linked to problems with the country's air traffic control technology. US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy blamed outdated infrastructure, explaining that overloaded routers had caused communication and radar data problems. The failure affected systems essential for managing aircraft movements, forcing authorities to temporarily halt flights across the country.

The sudden interruption left travellers facing delays, missed connections and uncertainty about their journeys. Airports experienced widespread disruption as airlines attempted to manage the operational challenges created by the ground stop.

Officials Rule Out Cyberattack

Following the incident, officials said there was no evidence of a cyberattack, although investigations into the technical failure were continuing. The announcement helped narrow the immediate concerns surrounding the disruption, but questions remained about the reliability of the systems responsible for managing one of the world's busiest aviation networks.

The incident highlighted how dependent modern aviation is on technology and how a single technical failure can have consequences extending far beyond one airport.

Sean Duffy Pushes For $50 Billion Upgrade

The disruption has renewed calls for a major overhaul of America's ageing air traffic control infrastructure. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is reportedly pushing for $50 billion to modernise the system, improve reliability and strengthen aviation safety.

The proposed investment aims to replace outdated technology with more advanced systems capable of handling growing air traffic demands.

The nationwide ground stop has once again raised concerns about America's aviation infrastructure, with the incident serving as a reminder that technological failures can bring air travel to a standstill within hours.