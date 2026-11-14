A 122-year-old building in downtown Aurora, Illinois, partially collapsed, injuring three people. The incident was captured on video, prompting an emergency response and a controlled collapse of the remaining structurally unsound sections to secure the site.

In a dramatic incident in downtown Aurora, Illinois, three people were reportedly injured after a century-old building suffered a partial collapse on Wednesday evening, November 11.

In a video that went viral on social media, a building, which located on the 100 block of East Galena Boulevard, can be seen suddenly giving away its roof during the busy evening before sending exterior brick walls and surrounding scaffolding crashing down onto a parked car and the roadway below.

The pedestrians and motorists nearby were seen scrambling for safety as a massive cloud of dust and debris engulfed the street. Emergency services, including Aurora police officers and firefighters, immediately rushed to the scene, and injured people were taken to nearby hospitals for medical treatment, where they were reported to have sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

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How Did the Century-Old Building Collapse?

A 122-year-old building, which is located on n the 100 block of East Galena Boulevard, witnessed an unexpected and dramatic partial collapse on Wednesday evening. According to local reports, the building was undergoing permitted facade repair work, with scaffolding installed a few months.

Reportedly, around 6:37 PM, the century-old building’s roof collapsed first, bringing down scaffolding and portions of the exterior wall onto the roadway. According to the City of Aurora, initial surveillance footage suggests one roof gave way before the rest of the structure crashed down, which also damaged a parked vehicle and sent debris spilling onto the street.

Three people who were injured in the incident were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. According to authorities, they sustained minor, non-life-threatening injuries and were expected to make a full recovery.

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The sudden collapse of the century-old building in Aurora, Illinois, left pedestrians and motorists scrambling for safety as debris and dust engulfed the street. The entire incident was captured on the CCTV camera, which recorded everything from the building’s roof collapse to the scaffolding and portions of the exterior brick walls crashing onto the street below

Meanwhile, the cause of the collapse remains unknown, as the investigation into the incident is currently underway.

Officials Execute Controlled Collapse to Secure Site

Following the dramatic collapse of the building's facade and roof, city officials confirmed that the Aurora Fire Department utilised high-pressure water streams to execute a controlled collapse of the remaining structurally unsound sections

According to a report by Daily Herald, city officials noted that cleanup operations continued through the following day, while the building's owners have not responded or issued an official statement regarding the incident.

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However, Mayor John Laesch stated that the building owner responded to the incident and was cooperating with city engineers and emergency responders to assess the extent of the damage and ensure the surrounding area is safely stabilized. Reportedly, Laesch stated that the independent assessment was carried out to determine the cause of the building collapse.

According to the latest update from city officials on November 14, an independent structural engineer was compiling a report on the building's structural integrity, while cleanup operations continued.

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