The JKJAAC demands a probe into former minister Muhammad Asim Sharif Butt after his State Subject Certificate was cancelled, questioning his eligibility and calling for a full financial audit of public funds used during his tenure.

JKJAAC Demands Probe After PoJK Minister State Certificate Cancelled

Muzaffarabad [PoJK], November 15 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) has demanded a comprehensive investigation and full accountability after the PoJK Board of Revenue cancelled the State Subject Certificate of former PoJK lawmaker and minister Muhammad Asim Sharif Butt retrospectively. In a post on X, JKJAAC stated that the official notification, dated November 12, 2026, cancelled Butt’s State Subject Certificate from its original date of issuance, December 9, 2004.

Butt had served as a member of the PoJK Legislative Assembly and held ministerial office through seats reserved for Kashmiri refugees residing in Pakistan. The committee questioned how an individual whose State Subject Certificate has now been invalidated was allowed to contest elections, become a legislator, hold ministerial office and exercise authority over public resources in PoJK. JKJAAC called for an immediate, independent and transparent investigation into his electoral eligibility, the issuance and verification of his certificate, and the role of the Election Commission, Board of Revenue and other authorities involved in approving his candidacy and public appointments. It also demanded a comprehensive financial audit of all public funds paid during his tenure, including salaries, allowances, pensions, official vehicles, government privileges, discretionary funds and development allocations. The committee called for the recovery of any public money found to have been unlawfully obtained and appropriate legal action against those responsible. Emphasising that accountability should not be limited to one individual, JKJAAC said officials and institutions responsible for issuing, verifying and accepting the documentation must also be held accountable. The committee further described the case as highlighting serious weaknesses in electoral scrutiny and accountability surrounding the 12 controversial refugee seats. It reiterated its longstanding demand for comprehensive electoral reforms and restructuring of the refugee-seat system to ensure transparency, fair representation and accountability. Reaffirming its position, JKJAAC said the people of PoJK deserve an electoral system that safeguards democratic rights, ensures lawful representation and protects public resources from misuse. The committee concluded its statement by stressing that public office is a public trust, no one is above the law, and every rupee of public money must be accounted for.