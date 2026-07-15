An American content creator was pleasantly surprised after discovering that a supermarket in Finland offered shoppers a shopping basket designed to help singles find love.

An American content creator was pleasantly surprised after discovering that a supermarket in Finland offered shoppers a shopping basket designed to help singles find love. Roya Fox, on her Instagram, introduced her followers to a quirky dating concept she encountered while shopping in Finland. In the viral video, Fox held up a bright pink shopping basket and revealed that its colour served a purpose.

"I'm in a grocery store in Finland right now and I've never seen anything like this," she said before pointing out that the basket was labelled "Sinkku kori," which translates to "single basket." According to Fox, anyone carrying the pink basket is signalling that they are single and open to meeting or chatting with someone while shopping.

"If you would like to find love at the grocery store, you can walk around with a pink basket and maybe that's how you find a husband," she joked.

Fox added that the idea offered a refreshing alternative to traditional dating spots, suggesting that people in Finland could potentially meet their future partners while picking up everyday essentials instead of heading to bars or clubs. Laughing at the concept, she described it as one of the most unexpected things she had witnessed during her travels.

The bright pink "Sinkku kori" baskets have been introduced at select supermarkets across Finland as a light-hearted initiative encouraging single shoppers to connect. By voluntarily choosing the specially marked basket, customers indicate that they are open to being approached and starting a conversation while browsing the aisles.

The video, captioned "How Finnish people find love," quickly caught the internet's attention, triggering a wave of humorous reactions.

Many users joked that the biggest nightmare would be confidently picking up the pink basket only to complete their shopping without anyone striking up a conversation.

Others said they would much rather have a differently coloured basket that clearly signalled they preferred to shop in peace without being approached.

Several commenters also pointed out that some supermarkets have already introduced baskets for customers who do not wish to interact with others, with many praising the colour-coded system as both practical and entertaining for communicating social preferences.