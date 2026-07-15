A woman in eastern China allegedly fractured four of her mother-in-law's ribs during a confrontation over childcare. The dispute began when the elderly woman was accused of prioritizing her romantic relationship over her grandchildren, and escalated when her own son publicly supported the assault, stating his mother "deserved" it.

A woman in eastern China allegedly fractured four of her mother-in-law’s ribs after accusing the elderly woman of prioritising her romantic relationship over caring for her grandchildren, triggering outrage online and sparking a debate on family obligations. According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), Zhejiang Television recently reported on the event, which happened in Jiaxing city in Zhejiang province.

Because the couple worked in different places, the victim—who can only be recognised by her last name, Shen—had been taking care of her son Jiao's two children. Shen left her birthplace to live in Jiaxing with one of her daughters following the death of her spouse.

According to reports, the argument started when one of the kids informed his mother via the family's home security system that he was feeling sick and that his grandma had declined to take his temperature. Alarmed, the woman travelled to Jiaxing by high-speed train and confronted Shen.

Shen subsequently clarified that she had been dealing with a toothache and that the youngster had been challenging to handle. Shen allegedly turned down her daughter-in-law's offer to take her to the hospital, stating that she preferred to see her lover. She was also said to have stated that she would sooner die than continue to care for the kids.

The confrontation soon turned violent. According to reports, Shen suffered four cracked ribs and facial injuries after the daughter-in-law attacked her. According to the newspaper, Shen has previously reportedly been beaten over arguments about daycare.

After Shen's son openly supported his wife, the situation garnered even more attention. According to the reports, Jiao called his mother "immoral" and claimed that she "deserved" the beating since she prioritised her relationship over taking care of her grandkids. Additionally, he maintained that Shen ought to support him financially or assist in raising the kids given his financial difficulties.