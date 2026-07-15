US CENTCOM says its forces struck Iranian missile and drone sites to degrade shipping threats and imposed a naval blockade. Meanwhile, Iran claims it hit a US base in Jordan and other assets in Bahrain and Kuwait in retaliation.

US Strikes Iranian Targets, Imposes Naval Blockade

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Tuesday (local time) said the US forces carried out another round of strikes against Iranian military targets near the Strait of Hormuz and along Iran's coast, targeting missile and drone sites, naval capabilities and coastal defence systems in a seven-hour operation aimed at degrading Tehran's ability to threaten commercial shipping.

In a statement, CENTCOM said it completed the additional wave of strikes at 10 p.m. ET on July 14 (Tuesday), with US fighter aircraft, drones and naval vessels launching precision munitions against dozens of military targets. "US fighter aircraft, drones, and naval vessels launched precision munitions against Iranian missile and drone sites, naval capabilities, and coastal defense systems during the seven-hour wave to further degrade Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping and civilian crews," the statement said.

CENTCOM added that the strikes took place on the same day US forces resumed a naval blockade against vessels transiting to or from Iranian ports and coastal areas. According to the statement, the blockade came into effect at 4 p.m. ET on July 14 (Tuesday). "The strikes took place the same day US forces resumed the naval blockade against vessels transiting to or from Iranian ports and coastal areas. The blockade went into effect at 4 p.m. ET today," it said.

Reaffirming the US military's operational posture, CENTCOM said, "US forces remain vigilant, lethal, and prepared to execute operations directed by the Commander in Chief."

Iran Claims Retaliatory Strike on US Base in Jordan

Meanwhile, Iran's army has claimed that it carried out drone strikes on the Al-Azraq military base in Jordan, targeting facilities including F-18 fighter jet locations, accommodation buildings and an equipment shed as part of the seventh phase of 'Operation Lightning', according to an official statement by Iran's state-run IRIB. In a statement issued by the Army Public Relations Department, the Iranian army said, "In the seventh phase of Operation Lightning, and in continuation of the Islamic Republic of Iran's devastating drone attacks against US bases in the region, an hour ago, the location of the F-18 fighter jets, the accommodation building, and the large equipment shed of the US terrorist army at the Al-Azraq base in Jordan were targeted by destructive drone attacks."

Trump Threatens to Escalate Strikes

Earlier, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) warned that the United States would start targeting Iranian power plants and bridges "next week" as part of its border strikes on the Islamic Republic, unless Tehran returns to the negotiating table. He further cautioned that Iran would not "have anybody left" if it failed to reach a deal with Washington. In an interview with Fox News, Trump said the United States would intensify its military campaign against Iran in the coming days unless negotiations resume. "We're going to hit them very hard tomorrow night. We're going to hit them very hard the night after, and then next week it gets really bad for them, because next week comes the power plants. Next week comes the bridges. We're going to knock out all their power plants. We're going to knock out all their bridges unless they get to the table and negotiate," Trump told Fox News.

Trump's remarks come as US military strikes on Iran have continued for a fourth consecutive day following the collapse of the memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran to end the hostilities in West Asia.

IRGC Targets US Assets in Bahrain, Kuwait

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Tuesday (local time) said that it had targeted US military assets in Bahrain and Kuwait during the third wave of its "Operation Nasr 2", in retaliation for US strikes on the Islamic Republic earlier in the day. According to a statement by the IRGC and carried by Iran's state broadcaster, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), the operation involved simultaneous missile and drone strikes on US military facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait.

The IRGC stated that its Navy and Aerospace Forces targeted several weapons and equipment storage sheds, as well as parts of US ships and aircraft, at the Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain. It further stated that the operation struck the ramp used for the deployment of MQ-9 drones at Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, noting that several drones were destroyed or damaged. "The brave warriors of the IRGC Navy and Aerospace Forces in the third wave of Operation Nasr 2...destroyed several weapons and parts storage sheds for enemy ships and aircraft at the Sheikh Isa base in Bahrain during a simultaneous missile and drone operation a few hours ago," the statement read. "They also attacked the ramp for the deployment of enemy MQ9 drones at the Ali Salem base in Kuwait, destroying or damaging a number of drones," it added.

According to the statement, the strikes were launched in response to what the IRGC described as US military strikes earlier in the day against several of Iran's coastal military positions. (ANI)