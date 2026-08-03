A pilot reported a mysterious disc-shaped object near London’s Gatwick Airport, documented in official aviation report. The object did not resemble a conventional aircraft, sparking online discussions about Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP). While the incident generated significant public interest and speculation, the object remains unidentified.

A mysterious disc-shaped object spotted near London’s Gatwick Airport has sparked intrigue among aviation enthusiasts and UFO watchers after a pilot reported seeing an unusual object while flying over the area. The sighting, which was documented in an aviation report, has triggered online discussions about unidentified aerial phenomena and unexplained objects in the sky, Metro.UK reported.

According to reports, the pilot noticed the strange object while operating a flight near Gatwick Airport in London. The object was described as having a distinctive disc-like shape, with the sighting raising questions about its possible identity. The pilot’s observation was recorded through official aviation reporting channels, where unusual incidents involving aircraft and objects in controlled airspace are documented.

The report stated that the object appeared unlike a conventional aircraft. The pilot reportedly observed the unidentified object during the flight and provided details about its appearance and movement. However, no immediate explanation was available regarding what the object could have been.

The incident quickly gained attention after details of the report surfaced online, with social media users sharing theories ranging from weather balloons and drones to more unusual possibilities. Many users expressed curiosity about the unexplained sighting, while others urged caution, pointing out that unusual objects in the sky often have ordinary explanations.

Also Read: Family's Evening Safari Turns Magical As Tigress, 3 Cubs Appear Metres Away At Tadoba Reserve (WATCH)

Several comments online focused on the importance of proper investigation before drawing conclusions. Some users suggested that reflections, atmospheric conditions or distant aircraft can sometimes appear unusual from a cockpit perspective. Others compared the incident to previous UFO reports involving commercial pilots.

The sighting comes amid growing global interest in unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP), the modern term used for unexplained sightings in the sky, especially those reported by trained observers such as pilots and military personnel. Aviation experts have often highlighted that pilots are encouraged to report unusual observations to improve air safety and gather more information about unidentified objects.

While the pilot’s account has generated speculation, there has been no official confirmation that the object was extraterrestrial or posed any threat to aircraft operations. Authorities and aviation experts generally examine such reports by considering factors such as flight paths, weather conditions, radar data and possible human-made objects.

The Gatwick Airport sighting has added to a long list of unexplained aerial observations reported around the world. For now, the disc-shaped object remains unidentified, leaving internet users fascinated by the possibility of another aviation mystery.

As discussions continue online, experts say unusual sightings should be approached with curiosity but also with careful analysis, as many mysterious aerial incidents are eventually explained through scientific investigation and available flight data.

Also Read: 'Meowland'! Football Star Erling Haaland Reacts to Viral Cat Lookalike, Internet Can't Stop Laughing