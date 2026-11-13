The World Sindhi Congress has announced its full support for the upcoming Sindh Unity March in Karachi on November 22, urging citizens to unite in defense of the province's territorial integrity, identity, and fundamental resources.

World Sindhi Congress Extends Support For Upcoming Sindh Unity March

Karachi [Pakistan], November 13 (ANI): The World Sindhi Congress (WSC) has expressed strong support for the upcoming Sindh Unity March, scheduled to be held in Karachi on November 22, 2026, urging Sindhis from all sections of society to unite in defence of the province's territorial integrity, historical identity and fundamental rights.

In a post on Facebook, the World Sindhi Congress announced its wholehearted support for the march, which is being organised by the Jeay Sindh Rahbar Committee. The organisation said it stood in solidarity with the people of Sindh in their efforts to safeguard their historic identity, territorial integrity, national rights and natural resources. The WSC strongly opposed what it described as attempts to divide Sindh or undermine the legitimate rights of the Sindhi people over their homeland. It specifically highlighted the Indus River, coastline, land and other natural resources, asserting that the people of Sindh must have a decisive voice in all decisions affecting their territory, resources and future.

Calling for widespread participation in the November 22 demonstration, the organisation appealed to Sindhis from all walks of life, including political and social activists, intellectuals, students, women, youth and civil society organisations, to join the march peacefully. According to the Facebook post, the proposed demonstration aims to demonstrate collective resolve, unity and commitment towards protecting Sindh's territorial integrity, dignity and fundamental rights. The organisation further emphasised that safeguarding the province's homeland and resources was a collective responsibility, urging people to set aside differences and stand together in support of Sindh's interests. "A united Sindh is our strength, and the protection of our homeland is our collective duty," the WSC stated in its post, reiterating its support for the march. Concluding its message with the slogans "Long Live Sindh" and "Long Live Sindhi Unity", the World Sindhi Congress called for solidarity and peaceful participation in the November 22 Sindh Unity March in Karachi. (ANI)