The MEA emphasized that foreign travel for Indian dignitaries requires strict adherence to national policy, noting that relations with Pakistan remain frozen following the recent Pahalgam terror attack while processing Punjab CM's request.

MEA Addresses Political Clearance Guidelines Amid Pakistan Travel Requests

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday underscored that political clearances for foreign travel by Indian dignitaries are strictly governed by established national policy, issuing a sharp reminder of New Delhi’s hardened diplomatic stance toward Islamabad following the Pahalgam terror attack.

The ministry’s response came after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann stated earlier in the day that his office is preparing to formally seek central clearance to attend the 4th International World Punjabi Conference in Lahore, Pakistan, scheduled from November 27 to 29.

Addressing media queries during a weekly briefing, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasised that any request for political clearance undergoes an assessment aligned with India's overarching foreign policy framework. "When it comes to relations with foreign countries, we have a national policy and expect everybody to abide by it. As far as political clearances for dignitaries visiting abroad are concerned, an assessment is made by this Ministry, in line with its overall policy and processed accordingly," Jaiswal said.

Under Government of India rules, all Chief Ministers, state ministers, and state government officials must obtain prior political clearance from the Ministry of External Affairs before undertaking any official or private visit abroad, particularly to sensitive destinations like Pakistan.

Reiterating New Delhi's position on bilateral engagement with Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam attack—which led to a severe freeze in diplomatic ties and the suspension of cross-border engagement—Jaiswal added, "As far as our position on Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack is concerned, it should be amply clear to all as to where we stand."

Mann had first confirmed last month in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha that he had received an invitation to serve as the chief guest at the three-day cultural conclave in Lahore. While expressing his eagerness to attend, the Chief Minister had also called for the reopening of the Kartarpur Corridor.

Speaking to reporters earlier on Friday, the Chief Minister clarified that the formal application process is still underway. Mann confirmed his office is still completing the paperwork to submit the formal clearance request, meaning no formal rejection or approval has been issued yet.