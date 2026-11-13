Campaign for Uyghurs Commemorates East Turkistan National Day Events

The Campaign for the Uyghurs (CFU) has commemorated East Turkistan National Day, honouring the historical legacy of the two East Turkistan republics and highlighting the Uyghur people's continued struggle for freedom, identity and preservation of their homeland. In a press release issued on November 12, CFU recalled two significant milestones in Uyghur history: the establishment of the Islamic Republic of East Turkistan in Kashgar on November 12, 1933, and the founding of the Republic of East Turkistan in Ghulja on November 12, 1944.

According to the organisation, these historic events remain deeply significant to the Uyghur people, symbolising their national identity and determination to preserve their homeland and cultural heritage. The press release stated that following the establishment of the People's Republic of China (PRC) in 1949, Beijing overthrew the Second East Turkistan Republic and subsequently consolidated its control over the Uyghur homeland under what CFU described as totalitarian rule.

Highlighting the significance of this year's commemoration, the organisation accused the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) of continuing systematic repression against Uyghurs, including genocide, state-imposed forced labour, transnational repression and other human rights violations. Rushan Abbas, Founder and Executive Director of CFU, said that East Turkistan's historical existence reflected the enduring identity and determination of the Uyghur people.

She also paid tribute to the historical leaders who shaped the two republics, stating that the CCP had spent decades attempting to erase this legacy. "As we honor East Turkistan National Day, we remember that its very existence is a testament to the Uyghur people's enduring identity and determination," Abbas said, according to the press release. She further stressed that the Uyghur struggle for freedom remained ongoing, warning that the CCP's repression extended beyond the Uyghur community and posed a threat to fundamental freedoms across international borders.

Abbas emphasised that defending the rights of the Uyghur people was not merely a matter of justice for their community but also an important effort to protect freedom and human dignity worldwide. Reaffirming its commitment to countering what it described as the Uyghur genocide, CFU said it would continue amplifying Uyghur voices and safeguarding their cultural heritage and national identity. The organisation also called on governments, human rights organisations and people of conscience worldwide to recognise the historical significance of East Turkistan National Day, confront the CCP's alleged ongoing repression and state-imposed forced labour, and ensure accountability for those responsible. CFU concluded by reiterating that the commemoration serves as a reminder of the Uyghur people's historical identity and their continuing demand for freedom, justice and the preservation of their heritage.