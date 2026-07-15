The Palestine Embassy in India has welcomed India's commitment to establish a Speciality Hospital, an Artificial Limb Fitment Centre, and a Vocational Training Institute, calling it a meaningful contribution to Gaza's recovery and healthcare.

India's Development Projects for Palestine

The Palestine Embassy in India on Wednesday welcomed India's announcement of three major development projects for the Palestinian people, calling the initiative a meaningful contribution to strengthening healthcare services and supporting Gaza's recovery amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

In a press statement issued in New Delhi and titled 'Palestine Welcomes India's New Development Assistance', the Palestinian Embassy welcomed the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's announcement of India's commitment to establish a Speciality Hospital, an Artificial Limb Fitment Centre and a Vocational Training Institute for the Palestinian people.

The Embassy said the announcement was made during the launch of India's campaign for election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for 2028-29, following India's commitments at the Palestine Donor Group meeting in Brussels.

Welcoming the initiative, the Embassy said, "The Embassy of the State of Palestine warmly welcomes the announcement by Hon'ble External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar of India's commitment to establish three major development projects for the Palestinian people, a Speciality Hospital, an Artificial Limb Fitment Centre, and a Vocational Training Institute."

Aid Amid Humanitarian Crisis

The statement said the announcement comes at a time when Palestinians, particularly in the Gaza Strip, continue to face a severe humanitarian crisis.

It alleged that Gaza's healthcare system has been devastated, with hospitals and medical facilities destroyed or rendered inoperable, healthcare workers killed, injured or detained, and essential medicines and supplies remaining critically scarce.

It further said that thousands of Palestinians who lost limbs during Israel's military campaign are in urgent need of rehabilitation, prosthetic services and long-term medical care.

Significance of Indian Projects

Highlighting the significance of the Indian projects, the Embassy said, "Against this backdrop, India's commitment to establish a Specialty Hospital and an Artificial Limb Fitment Centre will make a meaningful contribution to strengthening healthcare services and supporting the rehabilitation of those most severely affected.'

It added, "Likewise, the establishment of a Vocational Training Institute represents an investment in the future of the Palestinian people by helping equip young Palestinians with the skills necessary to rebuild their communities and economy after the immense destruction caused by the Israeli aggression."

The Embassy also welcomed India's reaffirmation of its longstanding support for "a negotiated two-State solution, with the independent State of Palestine and Israel living side by side in peace and security," backing for the State of Palestine's full membership in the United Nations, and continued humanitarian and development partnership with the Palestinian people.

Expressing appreciation, the Embassy said, "The Embassy of the State of Palestine expresses its sincere gratitude to the Government and the people of India for their continued friendship, humanitarian support, and steadfast commitment to peace, justice, international law, and the two-State solution." (ANI)