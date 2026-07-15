A 21-year-old Indian student has ignited debate after sharing screenshots of a WhatsApp message from a recruiter claiming to represent a Karachi-based company, offering him an onsite position with visa sponsorship and an annual base salary ranging from Rs 1.7 crore to Rs 2.1 crore.

A 21-year-old Indian student has ignited debate after sharing screenshots of a WhatsApp message from a recruiter claiming to represent a Karachi-based company, offering him an onsite position with visa sponsorship and an annual base salary ranging from $180,000 to $220,000 (approximately Rs 1.7 crore to Rs 2.1 crore).

The student, identified as Aditya, posted the screenshots on X, revealing that the recruiter had reached out via WhatsApp after reportedly coming across his profile. According to the messages, the company was headquartered in Karachi, Pakistan, while most of its workforce operated in the UK time zone. The recruiter also stated that the role came with visa sponsorship.

"Just received an onsite offer from a Karachi-based company. $180-220k base, visa-sponsored, and the team operates in the UK time zone. Should I go for it?" he wrote on X while sharing the screenshots.

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The post quickly went viral, triggering a flood of reactions across social media. Many users were stunned by the unusually lucrative salary package and the prospect of relocating to Pakistan. Memes and jokes poured in, with several users humorously debating whether they, too, should consider moving across the border.

A large section of users questioned the authenticity of the offer, suggesting it bore the hallmarks of a recruitment scam. They pointed out that unsolicited overseas job offers featuring exceptionally high salaries, visa sponsorship and relocation benefits are common tactics used to attract unsuspecting job seekers.

Please note: The authenticity of the recruiter, the company and the job offer has not been independently verified.