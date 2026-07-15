EAM S Jaishankar visited Brussels for the 3rd India-EU Trade and Technology Council meeting. He met European Council President Antonio Costa and EU HRVP Kaja Kallas to strengthen the India-EU Strategic Partnership, discussing trade, tech, and security.

Jaishankar meets EU Council President to reinforce strategic partnership

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar commenced a high-level diplomatic visit to Brussels on Wednesday, holding talks with European Council President Antonio Costa to reinforce the India-European Union Strategic Partnership. Jaishankar is on an official visit to Belgium from July 14-15 where he is attending the third India-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) meeting with a senior delegation of Indian ministers and officials.

Following the talks, the External Affairs Minister shared updates on the social media platform X, stating, "Pleased to call on President of the European Council @antoniolscosta alongside CIM @PiyushGoyal, MoS MEITY @JitinPrasada and Principal Scientific Advisor Prof Ajay K Sood. Conveyed warm wishes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Joined my colleagues to recognise the significant progress in our partnership since the landmark India-EU summit earlier this year. Value his guidance and warm sentiments for advancing our trade and technology cooperation." Pleased to call on President of the European Council @antoniolscosta alongside CIM @PiyushGoyal, MoS MEITY @JitinPrasada and Principle Scientific Advisor Prof Ajay K Sood. Conveyed warm wishes of Prime Minister @narendramodi. Joined my colleagues to recognise the significant… pic.twitter.com/qevJLHPkFH — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 14, 2026

The dialogue highlighted the expanding trajectory of India-EU cooperation, particularly focusing on innovation, trade, strategic alignment, and technology, building on the momentum generated by a major bilateral summit held earlier in the year.

Talks with EU foreign affairs chief on geopolitics and security

At the start of his itinerary in Brussels, Jaishankar held extensive deliberations with Kaja Kallas, the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission.

Detailing the meeting on X, Jaishankar noted, "Started my visit to Brussels, meeting with EU HRVP @kajakallas. Had useful discussions on West Asia and the need to ensure peace and stability. Exchanged views on the importance of safe and unimpeded maritime commerce. Also spoke about advancing the India-EU Strategic Partnership to ensure supply chain resilience." Started my visit to Brussels, meeting with EU HRVP @kajakallas. Had useful discussions on West Asia and the need to ensure peace and stability. Exchanged views on the importance of safe and unimpeded maritime commerce. Also spoke about advancing the India - EU Strategic… pic.twitter.com/powaNA7kUX — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 14, 2026

The exchange underscored mutual anxieties regarding shifting geopolitical situations, especially in West Asia, emphasising the necessity of protecting global supply chains and maintaining open sea lanes.

Kallas hails 'historic year' for EU-India ties

Reflecting on the interaction, Kallas described 2026 as a pivotal period for India-EU ties, pointing out the broadening horizons of their bilateral cooperation. In a post on X, she stated, "This is a historic year for EU-India relations, with our cooperation deepening across trade, technology, security and defence. It was good to speak today with @DrSJaishankar about taking our partnership further, including on maritime security." This is a historic year for EU-India relations, with our cooperation deepening across trade, technology, security and defence. It was good to speak today with @DrSJaishankar about taking our partnership further, including on maritime security. Together, we must defend freedom… pic.twitter.com/CTFIjcY6vr — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) July 14, 2026

"Together, we must defend freedom of navigation, protect open and resilient supply chains, as well as deepen cooperation between EU operations ATALANTA and ASPIDES and the Indian Navy to uphold security in the Indo-Pacific and beyond," she added.

Focus on enhancing trade, technology, and supply chain strength

The External Affairs Minister's stop in Brussels represents a critical component of his current multi-nation tour, focused heavily on the 3rd India-EU TTC assembly, where both delegations intend to enhance joint efforts in economic security, digital transformation, clean energy, critical technologies, and supply chain strength. (ANI)