Former Israeli Spokesman Eylon Levy slams Pakistan Defence Minister's statement as unacceptable. He calls Pakistan an aggressive, nuclear-armed state that supports terrorism and is building a radical Islamic axis with Iran, threatening both Israel and India.

Eylon Levy, Former Spokesman for Israel, said that Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif's statement calling Israel "evil and a curse for humanity" was unacceptable. Levy, in conversation with ANI on Friday, said that Pakistan is an aggressive state that systematically supports terrorism. "The Pakistani Defence Minister's statement is outrageous and completely unacceptable. Israel is interpreting it rightly as a call for the annihilation of our country by a nuclear-armed state. This reminds a lot of Israelis of what most Indians know, which is that Pakistan is not a good-faith actor. It is an aggressive state that systematically supports terrorism," he said.

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'Radical Islamic Axis' a Threat to Israel and India

Levy said that Pakistan is trying to build a radical Islamic axis that will threaten Israel and India alike. "It is not a good-faith mediator in these negotiations with Iran. It is an ally of Iran that is trying to build a radical Islamic axis that will threaten Israel and India alike. I think Indians should be deeply concerned about the increased role that Pakistan is getting internationally from the mediation of the talks with Iran," he said.

'Dangerous Precedent' for India's Security

Levy further said that Pakistan, being a global power broker, sets a dangerous precedent that dismisses India's security concerns. "It is setting a very dangerous precedent that is turning Pakistan into a global power broker and peacemaker in a way that is going to lead countries to throw their support behind Pakistan and dismiss India's own security concerns. Now the mask has come off. This is a country with nuclear weapons that is openly calling for the destruction of Israel and, of course, has subjected India to so much support for terrorism and aggression in the past," he said.

Pakistan 'Not a Good-Faith Mediator'

Levy said that Pakistan is an ally of Iran and helped the Iranian regime begin its nuclear weapons program. "Pakistan is not a good-faith mediator in these talks. It is an ally of Iran. I'll remind you, it was a Pakistani who helped the Iranian regime begin its nuclear weapons program in the first place. Pakistan is trying to build a radical Islamic axis that brings together not only Iran but also Turkey, and ideally Saudi Arabia, in this regard, as a counterweight to the forces that want security, prosperity, and stability in West Asia," he said.

'A Fundamental Destabilising Actor'

Levy said that Pakistan continues to be a fundamental destabilising actor around the world. "Pakistan's role as a mediator, while having threatened the destruction of Israel, not only shows that it is an out-and-out supporter of the Islamic Republic in this conflict, but it also shows that it continues to be a fundamental destabilising actor around the world. A country that is a source of so much regional instability cannot possibly be a source of global stability," he said.

Meanwhile, security is tightened across Islamabad ahead of US-Iran talks. The Iranian and American delegations have landed in the Pakistani capital city. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)