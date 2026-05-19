A new Taliban marriage law in Afghanistan has drawn widespread international condemnation. The controversial decree formally recognizes child marriage and allows a virgin girl’s silence to be considered consent for marriage. This rule does not apply to boys or non-virgins.

A controversial new marriage law introduced by the Taliban regime in Afghanistan has sparked widespread outrage across the world after reports revealed that the “silence of a virgin girl” can be interpreted as consent for marriage. The decree, which also formally recognises child marriage under Taliban rule, has triggered fierce criticism from activists, human rights groups and social media users, many of whom described the move as “abuse, not culture.”

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The 31-article regulation, titled “Principles of Separation Between Spouses,” was approved by Taliban supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada and published in Afghanistan’s official gazette. According to reports, the law lays down rules related to marriage, divorce, guardianship and annulments under the Taliban’s interpretation of Islamic law.

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One of the most debated clauses states that the silence of a “virgin girl” after puberty may be considered consent to marriage. However, the same rule reportedly does not apply to boys or previously married women. The law also allows fathers and grandfathers to arrange marriages involving minors under certain conditions.

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The decree incorporates the doctrine of “khiyar al-bulugh” or “option after puberty,” allowing children married off before adolescence to seek annulment once they reach puberty — but only with approval from Taliban courts. Critics argue that such safeguards offer little real protection to girls trapped in forced marriages.

Social media platforms were flooded with angry reactions after details of the law surfaced online. One viral reaction read, “This is abuse, not culture.” Another user wrote, “A child cannot properly consent, and treating silence as consent removes a girl’s voice completely.”

Reddit users also condemned the decree, with one commenter posting, “First they ban women from speaking, then say silence is consent.” Another wrote, “Grim for all women in Afghanistan.”

Human rights organisations say the Taliban’s latest move reflects the continued erosion of women’s rights since the group returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021. Girls have been barred from education beyond sixth grade, women have faced restrictions on employment and travel, and public participation for women has been severely curtailed.

The law has reignited international concerns over gender rights in Afghanistan, with critics arguing that it institutionalises child marriage and silences girls under the guise of religious governance.

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