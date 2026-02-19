An official note on PM Shehbaz Sharif’s US visit went viral over errors, including calling the US “Americas” and a typo read as “condom” instead of “condemn,” sparking widespread online attention.

An official announcement regarding Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s upcoming visit to the United States unexpectedly went viral after multiple embarrassing errors triggered a wave of online mockery. What should have been a routine diplomatic communication quickly turned into a meme fest across social media platforms.

The controversy began when Pakistan’s information department released a statement about Sharif’s US visit. Users quickly spotted a glaring typo referring to the United States as “Americas,” raising questions about the accuracy and professionalism of the communication.

However, the situation escalated further when another error — widely interpreted online as referring to Sharif’s “condom” instead of “condemn” — added to the ridicule.

Social media platforms were soon flooded with memes, jokes, and sarcastic commentary, with users highlighting both mistakes as examples of careless official communication. Screenshots of the statement spread rapidly, amplifying the embarrassment and overshadowing the actual purpose of the visit.

The incident reflects the growing scrutiny faced by governments in the digital age, where even minor typographical errors can spiral into major public relations challenges. With information circulating instantly, such lapses are quickly magnified, often diverting attention from substantive policy or diplomatic developments.

Despite the online frenzy, Sharif’s visit to the US remains diplomatically significant, focusing on strengthening bilateral ties and addressing key issues of mutual interest. However, the typo controversy has drawn attention to the importance of precision in official messaging, especially in high-stakes international contexts.