Mojtaba Khamenei has reportedly been selected as Iran’s new Supreme Leader following the death of his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a recent US-Israel strike. The development marks a pivotal moment in Iran’s political history, as the country navigates a volatile transition during an ongoing regional conflict.

According to multiple reports, the decision was made by Iran’s powerful Assembly of Experts, though questions remain over the transparency of the process and the extent of influence exerted by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Analysts suggest the IRGC played a key role in backing Mojtaba’s rise, signalling a potential consolidation of power by hardline factions within the regime.

"The Assembly of Experts elected Ali Khamenei’s son Mojtaba as the next Supreme Leader," Iran International reported, citing informed sources.

Who is Mojtaba?

Mojtaba, 56, a relatively low-profile cleric, has never held a formal government position but is believed to wield significant behind-the-scenes influence. His close ties with the IRGC and reputation as a hardliner indicate continuity in Iran’s conservative policies, particularly in its domestic governance and foreign relations. However, his lack of high-ranking religious credentials has raised concerns about his legitimacy among clerical circles.

The reported succession is also controversial because it appears to introduce a dynastic element into a system that emerged from a revolution opposing monarchy. Critics argue that a father-to-son transition undermines the ideological foundations of the Islamic Republic and could trigger internal dissent.

Iran International further claimed that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) heavily pressured the body of clerics to back Mojtaba.

"The IRGC heavily pressured the assembled group of clerics to select Mojtaba as the regime’s new leader," the outlet reported.

As Iran faces both internal unrest and escalating geopolitical tensions, Mojtaba Khamenei’s leadership is expected to shape the country’s immediate future. While some observers anticipate policy continuity, others warn of heightened instability as questions over legitimacy, governance, and public support continue to loom large.