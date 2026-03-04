Iranian official Abdul Majeed Hakeem Ilahi questions US's contradictory claims on Iran's nuclear program, stating nukes are forbidden by fatwa. He calls on the US and Israel to stop the war and denies Iran's support for terrorism.

Abdul Majeed Hakeem Ilahi, Special representative of the supreme leader of Iran said that US President Donald Trump contradicted himself as he had said earlier that the US has obliterated Iran's nuclear weapons, and again attacked Iran now. Ilahi, in a conversation with ANI, said that Iran had said several times that it was not trying to procure nuclear weapons, as it is not permitted as per their religious scriptures. "Actually, during the 12 days war with America, several times President Trump announced that they demolish new nuclear powers of Iran. And he said, completely, we demolish it. Why they want to agains demolish it? If it was demolished, if it was damaged and finished completely, why they want to attack again? This is something that is not understandable and is not reasonable. What they want?"

Iran's Stance on Nuclear Weapons

"If they want to demolish nuclear power of Iran, several time Iranian officials announced that we are not going to have nuclear weapons because based on the statement and fatwa of the Supreme Leader of Iran, it is haram, it is forbidden and we cannot have it. And we are not looking for that one. We don't want it. Several times, hundreds of times, thousand times, it has been mentioned by Iranian officials by supreme leader, by the president, by the minister of foreign affairs, but they are not accepting. They want to get another excuse and attack Iran," he said.

IAEA Chief's Corroboration

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief also announced that Iran does not have any nuclear weaponry, he said. "Actually, never he said, even yesterday he announced Iran never has nuclear weapons. He announced it. And even before that, also several times he announced that Iran doesn't have an intention to have nuclear weapons. He announced it several times, but sometimes under the pressure of these countries, he mentioned something which you can translate it in different ways," he said.

Call to End Hostilities

Ilahi said that Iran doesn't want to make things difficult for the world, but other countries must know that onus lies with the US and Israel to stop the war. "Never Iran wants to bring difficulties and problems and suffering to any countries. We know that. But the other countries also, they have to know. They should come, they have to say to America, to Israel regime that they have to stop the war. They should not encourage them. They have to say this war is not in the benefit of anyone. The countries they can't stop America from attacking us. They have to condemn American attacks. Otherwise, what do have to do?" Ilahi said.

On Allegations of Supporting Terrorism

Ilahi said that Iran never supported terrorism. They ideologically supported Lebanon and Palestine, but did not attack other countries. "Actually, Iran never, ever supported any terrorist organisations. Never supported any terrorist organizations. Yes, spirituality, Iran supported some organization in Lebanon for defending themselves, not defending Iran, not defending any other. While Zionist regime, attack Lebanon and came to the middle of Lebanon and occupied the Lebanon up to Beirut. What they have to do? These people, youth people, they rose out and they started defend themselves and Iran supported them, supported them spirituality. And even some group, another group in Palestine, yes, Iran supported them spiritually to defend themselves, not attack any other countries. Not attack any other countries," he said.

Report on Intelligence Operations

Meanwhile, as per Financial Times, nearly all the traffic cameras in Tehran had been hacked for years, their images encrypted and transmitted to servers in Tel Aviv and southern Israel, according to two people familiar with the matter. The capabilities were part of a years-long intelligence campaign that helped pave the way for the ayatollah's assassination. This source of real-time data -- one of hundreds of different streams of intelligence -- was not the only way Israel and the CIA were able to determine exactly what time 86-year-old Khamenei would be in his offices this fateful Saturday morning and who would be joining him. (ANI)