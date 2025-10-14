US President Donald Trump praised PM Modi as a “very good friend” at the Sharm El-Sheikh Summit, highlighting India’s global stature and expressing optimism for India-Pakistan relations in front of Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif.

Sharm El-Sheikh: US President Donald Trump praised India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he addressed world leaders at the Sharm El-Sheikh Summit on Monday. Speaking after the historic ceasefire in Gaza that ended the conflict between Israel and Hamas, Trump described India as a “great country” and highlighted Modi as a “very good friend” of his. The US President expressed optimism that India and Pakistan could maintain peaceful relations moving forward, signalling hope for stability in South Asia.

Trump Commends India And PM Modi

During his address, Trump emphasised India’s global stature and lauded Modi’s leadership, saying, “India is a great country with a very good friend of mine at the top. He has done a fantastic job.” The US President made these remarks while looking at Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who was standing behind him at the summit. With a chuckle, Trump added that he expected India and Pakistan to “live very nicely together,” signalling a positive outlook for bilateral relations.

Pakistan PM Acknowledges Trump’s Role

Earlier in the summit, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised Trump for his role in facilitating peace in the Middle East. He referred to the US President as having made “untiring and relentless efforts” to bring about a ceasefire. Sharif further stated that Trump had previously been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for resolving conflicts between India and Pakistan and suggested he could be nominated again for his recent contributions in the region, including the Gaza conflict.

Trump Highlights Peace Achievements

Trump, who has previously claimed credit for resolving seven global conflicts, added the Israel-Gaza conflict to his tally, bringing the total to eight. He asserted that these efforts were not aimed at winning accolades like the Nobel Prize but were motivated by the desire to save lives and stabilise regions affected by war.

Speaking at the summit, Trump said his team worked tirelessly to mediate the situation between India and Pakistan, resulting in a “full and immediate” ceasefire announced on 10 May.

Context Of India-Pakistan Ceasefire

The understanding between India and Pakistan followed several days of tense cross-border exchanges, including drone and missile strikes. India conducted Operation Sindoor beginning on 7 May, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam attack on 22 April that claimed 26 civilian lives. Both nations agreed to halt hostilities after four days of intense negotiations facilitated by Washington, marking a significant step towards stabilising the region.

Diplomatic Implications

The summit highlighted the broader international recognition of the role played by mediators, including the United States, in achieving regional peace. Trump’s comments about India, Modi, and the improved India-Pakistan relations signal Washington’s continued interest in fostering dialogue and cooperation in South Asia, alongside the broader Middle East peace process.