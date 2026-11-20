Pakistani Minister Musadik Masood Malik declined to address direct questions about cross-border terrorism during his visit to New Delhi for the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum, focusing instead on cultural diplomacy and regional history.

Pakistani Minister Evades Queries on Terror at SCO Forum in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Pakistan has once again deterred from taking accountability for cross-border terrorism, as its visiting Minister Musadik Masood Malik dodged direct questions on the issue during the first SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum in New Delhi on Friday, deferring his response to a later date. Leading the Pakistani delegation at the three-day event, Malik evaded giving a direct answer when pressed on India's long-standing concerns regarding cross-border terrorism, particularly emanating from Pakistani soil, merely stating, "I think tomorrow, once I give my statement, we'll have a lot of conversations."

Instead of addressing Islamabad's failure to rein in terror networks, the Pakistani minister deflected attention by steering the narrative toward regional history and cultural diversity. "I think dialogues are between distinct entities. Singularity doesn't require a dialogue. Singularity only requires a monologue. Dialogue is about diversity. I think between India, Pakistan, Russia, China and Central Asian states, if you go to the excavations, you would find that dialogue taking place just in the fore. I think it's a very welcome dialogue," Malik said when asked about civilisational linkages between India and Pakistan.

Continuing his effort to sidestep pressing security threats and geopolitical realities, Malik praised the First SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum, claiming that focusing on culture is an easier way for nations to interact despite their differences. "I think the geopolitics that flux, and I think the easiest thing to do is to speak about things that affect us all. And that is to talk about culture, talk about civilisations, and talk about how these civilisations have affected all of us. So, it's a very welcome sign. I'm very grateful that SCO is holding these fora. They create an opportunity for all the countries in the region to come together and speak about ideas that transcend boundaries," he added.

Malik's refusal to confront the issue stands in sharp contrast to India's unwavering zero-tolerance policy toward terrorism in all its forms, including cross-border and state-sponsored terrorism. Over the last 12 years, India has executed a comprehensive counter-terrorism transformation—pairing direct security responses with multilateral diplomacy to dismantle terror financing networks, eliminate safe havens, and strengthen legal frameworks and intelligence integration across central and state agencies. New Delhi has consistently sensitised the global community on the issue of cross-border terrorism originating from Pakistan during high-level visits and through Joint Working Groups (JWGs) on Counter Terrorism established with 31 countries and six multilateral groupings. Due to India's persistent diplomatic efforts, several countries have explicitly called upon Pakistan not to allow its territory to be used for terrorism in any manner.

Malik arrived in New Delhi earlier in the day—marking the first visit by a Pakistani minister to India in three years—and was received at the airport by Pakistan High Commission's Chargé d'Affaires in India, Saad Warraich. According to Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Malik is scheduled to participate in thematic sessions at the forum to share Pakistan's perspective on dialogue among civilisations and its role in diplomacy. The inaugural forum, hosted by India to promote cultural exchange, mutual understanding, and people-to-people ties among Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states, observers, and dialogue partners, was announced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while addressing the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on October 20. The SCO comprises 10 member states, including India, Pakistan, China, and Russia, with India having become a full member of the grouping in 2017. (ANI)