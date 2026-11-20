Residents of Brookline, Massachusetts, are living in fear after a mysterious bird, believed to be an owl, reportedly launched a series of sudden attacks on pedestrians.

Residents of Brookline, Massachusetts, are living in fear after a mysterious bird, believed to be an owl, reportedly launched a series of sudden attacks on pedestrians. At least a dozen people have allegedly been targeted, with one victim even managing to capture the bird on camera. The incidents have prompted concern among residents and triggered an investigation after a local journalist also fell victim to the attacks.

One of the victims, Taris Besse, described his terrifying encounter near Griggs Park, saying the bird swooped down from a tree and struck him without warning.

"Out of nowhere, it just hits me right in the neck," said Taris Besse standing at the scene of his attack near Griggs Park. "I heard it above me, so it definitely came right from the tree above me."

The attack left several visible wounds on Besse's skin, with his neck reportedly bleeding heavily. He contacted the state's epidemiologist for guidance. However, since the bird flew away before he could identify it, he was advised to undergo precautionary rabies treatment.

His hospital visit for a follow-up dose led to an unexpected revelation.

"For my first booster dose going back to the hospital, the nurse said, 'Oh, are you one of the other ones who got attacked by the owl?' Then I laughed," Besse said.

That was when he realised that several others had experienced similar attacks.

Among the victims was Milena Fernsler, a reporter with Brookline News, who was also attacked by the bird on Cummings Road. Her frightening encounter prompted her to investigate the incidents, eventually uncovering reports of multiple other victims.

Another resident, Britton, described how the bird repeatedly followed him before attempting to strike.

"I almost like hear the swooping, within like I don't know, a foot or two above me," Britton said. "I look up and I just see claws out about to land on my head. I just yell as loud as I could."

Britton managed to photograph the owl before the attack. According to him, the bird appeared to stalk him for nearly an entire block before swooping towards him. When he shouted, the owl abruptly changed direction and flew across the street.

"It kept going basically from tree to tree, either on the same side of the street or crossing the street for about, at least a block," said Britton. "It felt like this thing definitely wants to attack us."

Meanwhile, wildlife officials have offered a possible explanation for the alarming encounters. MassWildlife said aggressive behaviour among owls is uncommon and is generally linked to territorial instincts, particularly when the birds are protecting a nesting site.

Officials suspect that the reported attacks in Brookline may involve a single owl attempting to establish and defend its territory.