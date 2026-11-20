Pakistani Minister Masood Malik arrived in New Delhi to attend India's inaugural SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum. This marks the first ministerial visit from Pakistan in three years, aimed at fostering cultural cooperation among SCO states.

Pakistan Minister Visits India for SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum

The Pakistan delegation, led by Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Masood Malik, arrived at Purana Qila in New Delhi on Friday to participate in the first Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum, being hosted by India from November 20 to 22. Malik, who arrived in the national capital earlier in the day, was received at the airport by Pakistan High Commission's Chargé d'Affaires in India, Saad Warraich. His visit marks the first visit by a Pakistani minister to India in three years.

Confirming his arrival, the Pakistan High Commission said in a post on X, "Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination @DrMusadikMalik arrived in New Delhi today. He was received at the Airport by the Chargé d'Affaires @Saadawarraich." According to Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Malik will represent Pakistan at the forum and participate in its thematic sessions, sharing Islamabad's perspective on the importance of dialogue among civilisations and its role in diplomacy.

In a statement, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said that the minister's address would highlight Pakistan's constructive role in the SCO, alongside the country's diverse civilisational and cultural heritage. The forum aims to showcase India's archaeological and artistic heritage while promoting cross-cultural engagement across the SCO region.