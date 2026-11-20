NYPD detectives Brett Devine and Carmelo Stracuzzi rescued a 24-year-old woman in an angel costume after she fell onto subway tracks at Manhattan’s Chambers Street Station. Bodycam footage shows them lifting her to safety just before a train arrived.

New York Police Department (NYPD) detectives rescued a 24-year-old dressed in an angel costume after she accidentally fell onto the subway tracks at Manhattan Chamber’s Station following the Halloween Night festival on November 1.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), two NYPD detectives were seen jumping down onto the four-foot-deep railbed after bystanders immediately alerted the officers to someone falling into the tracks. Working urgently near the electrified third rail, detectives Brett Devine and Carmelo Stracuzzi checked on the unresponsive woman and hoisted her back onto the platform before the train arrived.

The footage was captured on a bodycam of one of the detectives, who rushed toward the edge of the platform alongside his partner as station announcements warned of a train approaching and headlights appeared in the tunnel.

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What Happened to the Woman After the Subway Track Rescue?

The woman, identified as a 24-year-old New Yorker whose name has not been publicly released by authorities, reportedly fell onto the tracks accidentally after returning from Halloween celebrations early in the morning, sustaining only minor injuries.

With emergency medical services stretched thin due to holiday night calls across the city, Detectives Brett Devine and Carmelo Stracuzz were assisted by a bystander to carry the woman up the station stairs to street level. She was then taken to a nearby hospital, where she was treated for minor injuries and later recovered, according to reports.

Though the incident took place on the night of November 1, reportedly around 1 am, the footage recently went viral on social media after the bodycam footage of the dramatic rescue was released publicly on the New York Post on November 14.

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The New York Police Department (NYPD) detectives were later praised by the Detectives’ Endowment Association for their quick actions, which helped save the woman’s life. The woman was taken to the hospital in the detectives' vehicle after they decided not to wait for an ambulance, as emergency services were busy responding to Halloween-related calls.

The footage of the incident shows the detectives lifting the woman to safety before a train entered the station approximately two minutes later on the opposite express track.

‘Instinct Kicked In': NYPD Detectives Recall Split-Second Subway Track Rescue

NYPD detectives Brett Devine and Carmelo Stracuzzi, who pulled off a rescue act by hoisting a woman who had fallen onto the tracks at Chambers Street station while working an overtime shift, later recounted the tense moments as they raced against an approaching train.

According to the New York Post, Devine, who joined the force in 2012, noted that the drop onto the railbed was higher than he realised, though he jumped down immediately after seeing the woman lying completely unresponsive near the electrified third rail.

“I kind of gave her a shoulder tap to see if she would wake up, which she didn’t,” Devine recalled, adding that he asked his partner for a flashlight to alert the incoming train if needed.

Meanwhile, Stracuzzi, who joined the NYPD a year before Brett Devine in 2011, described how seeing lights in the tunnel alongside a station announcement warning of an approaching train forced them to act within seconds.

“I remember seeing lights at the end of the tunnel. I’m like, ‘Oh boy... we gotta kind of move a little quickly here,’” Stracuzzi said.

Both NYPD detectives were thankful that they were at the station and able to help the woman in time, with Carmelo Stracuzzi stating that he was grateful they had been there to help, adding that he could not imagine what might have happened had they not been present.

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