Pakistan's Climate Minister Musadik Masood Malik visited New Delhi for the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum, calling it a vital opportunity to improve regional ties and engage in multilateral discussions on shared history and culture.

Pakistan Minister Hopes for Improved India Relations at SCO Forum

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Pakistan Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Musadik Masood Malik on Friday expressed hope that relations across the subcontinent would improve, including those between India and Pakistan, describing the first Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum as a "tremendous opportunity" for multilateral engagement on shared history, culture and civilisation.

Responding to a question on whether India-Pakistan relations would improve following the forum, Malik said he was hopeful that countries in the region would adopt a broader perspective and work towards advancing the regional agenda. "I think all of our relationships will improve. The region is in flux, as you know. The plates underneath geopolitics are shifting very fast. I'm very hopeful that we will take a macro view, and in that macro view, we'll be looking at all of the political issues, all of the social issues, all of the issues of conversation, and we'll be pushing the agenda of the region," Malik said.

Speaking on the significance of the inaugural SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum, being held at Purana Qila in New Delhi from November 20 to 22, the Pakistani minister described the gathering as an important opportunity for countries to engage in discussions on their shared civilisational heritage. "It is a tremendous opportunity for us to have a multilateral dialogue about civilisation. I think cultures and civilisations cut across boundaries, and it is fantastic that we are here and talking about our history, our geography, and our cultures and civilisations. It is a very welcome sign," Malik added.

Malik is leading the Pakistani delegation at the three-day forum, which is being hosted by India to promote cultural exchange, mutual understanding and people-to-people ties among countries in the SCO region. The Pakistani minister arrived in New Delhi earlier today and was received at the airport by Pakistan High Commission's Chargé d'Affaires in India, Saad Warraich. His visit marks the first visit by a Pakistani minister to India in three years. According to Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Malik is representing the country at the forum and is scheduled to participate in thematic sessions, where he will share Pakistan's perspective on the importance of dialogue among civilisations and its role in diplomacy.

The inaugural forum brings together participants from SCO member states, observers and dialogue partners to explore the region's interconnected civilisational heritage and strengthen cultural cooperation. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had announced India's plan to host the first SCO Civilisations Dialogue Forum while addressing the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on October 20. The SCO comprises 10 member states, including India, Pakistan, China and Russia. India became a full member of the grouping in 2017. (ANI)