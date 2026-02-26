Israeli PM Netanyahu praised PM Modi's state visit as 'amazing' and 'moving,' citing its profound emotional and strategic impact. The visit culminated in the signing of key bilateral agreements on economic, security, and diplomatic cooperation.

Netanyahu Hails 'Amazing' and 'Moving' Visit

Highlighting the profound emotional and strategic impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day state visit which ends on Thursday, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu described it an "amazing visit". Speaking at a joint press conference following the signing of several key agreements, the Israeli leader noted that while PM Modi's state visit was short, it was "extraordinarily productive and also extraordinarily moving". He specifically recalled the Prime Minister's address to the Knesset on Wednesday, stating, "I think there wasn't a dry eye left in Israel after your moving statement yesterday in the Knesset".

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Expressing a deep sense of gratitude to the visiting leader, Netanyahu remarked that he could "tell you that since then we have also had the opportunity to not only look deep into our hearts but also into our remarkable minds that we have in our two countries". He further underscored the bond between the nations by stating that his country feels it "owes India a great lot of debt" for its enduring friendship. The presser followed a high-level ceremony where several MoUs between India and Israel were signed in the presence of Prime Minister Modi and his Israeli counterpart. These economic, security, and diplomatic agreements are designed to solidify bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors.

Strengthening Strategic Partnership

This diplomatic momentum was further bolstered during high-level delegation-level talks held in Jerusalem, marking a significant moment in the bilateral relationship. As part of this two-day state visit, the Prime Minister also met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, a meeting that underscored the growing strategic depth and global relevance of the India-Israel partnership.

Cooperation in Technology and Innovation

During their discussions, the Prime Minister highlighted the vast potential of bilateral cooperation, noting that the relationship "in many areas can be very strong and useful for the global good". Focusing on the role of emerging technology, the Israeli leader emphasised that "the future belongs to those who innovate", adding that both "Israel and India are bent on innovation". Building on this technical synergy, the leaders reviewed progress in key areas including innovation, water conservation, and academic exchanges.

The Prime Minister pointed specifically to Israel's specialised knowledge, stating, "Whether it is science, innovation, or educational institutions, you have great expertise in certain areas, especially regarding water and agriculture". He added that India has already adopted several Israeli best practices in agriculture with encouraging outcomes. India has increasingly integrated advanced Israeli irrigation techniques and farm technologies into its own national development initiatives, with the Prime Minister confirming that India continues to scale up these proven models.

AI in Education and Personal Rapport

The potential for such technology was also highlighted by Netanyahu regarding the youth, stating, "When we talk about precision in education, we now have the software and the AI to reach every young student and enable them to reach their full potential".

The dialogue also touched upon the personal rapport between the leadership. Recalling previous interactions, the Prime Minister expressed appreciation for President Herzog's clarity of thought and his respect for India. He extended a warm invitation for the President to visit India, stating, "The people of India are very eager to welcome you", while urging him to experience the country's vast diversity firsthand. (ANI)