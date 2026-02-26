On his two-day visit to Israel, PM Modi attended a tech exhibition, inviting innovators to partner with India. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri highlighted that the PM reviewed products in cyber security, healthcare, and education in detail.

PM Modi invites Israeli innovators to partner with India

Prime Minister Modi, who is on a two-day State visit to Israel, paid great attention to the tech exhibition in the country and invited the innovators to look for opportunities and partnerships in India, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Thursday. He made the remarks in response to ANI's question on PM Modi's visit to the tech exhibition in Israel.

The Foreign Secretary also mentioned that the exhibition saw products across areas such as cyber security, education and healthcare. "The relevance is obvious, because about 14 Israeli companies that exhibited their products and their offers at this exhibition in the area of communications, education, healthcare, smart mobility cyber security, and all of these are areas that are of relevance to different sectors in India", Misri said.

He further noted how PM Modi closely reviewed the exhibition and urged the innovators to collaborate with India. "I must say that the Prime Minister spent quite a bit of time at the exhibition, he went into considerable detail into the products that were on display, and invited each one of the innovators to look for opportunities in India, to look for partnerships in India and seek to develop either take forward these products in India or develop more products in partnership with Indian counterparts. This was a very important part of the programme as a whole", Misri said in response to ANI's question.

Strengthening Special Strategic Partnership

He also mentioned how PM's visit to Israel was incredibly rich in terms of outcomes. "It is a very productive visit that has deepened bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors. It underscores the commitment of PM Modi, in particular, to harness technology and innovation for inclusive growth, and the commitment of both leaders to make the bilateral Special Strategic Partnership for Peace, Innovation, and Prosperity more productive and impactful... We feel that many of the understandings concluded during the visit will create new opportunities for youth, businesses, and entrepreneurs on both sides, especially in the areas of startups, technology, and STEM sectors, and will provide further impetus to the cooperation that already exists in the agricultural sector."

The Foreign Secretary further noted that by leveraging Israeli strengths, the vision of a self- reliant and developed India would be further realised. "Given the importance of all these sectors to the Indian economy, we feel that by leveraging Israeli strengths in science, research, technology, and innovation, the journey of India towards its goals of a 'Viksit Bharat 'and an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' will be further realised."

Bilateral talks focus on tech, defence, trade

Prime Minister Modi visited Jerusalem yesterday and highlighted Israel's innovative tech scene, showcasing AI, Quantum, healthcare, and more. He met with Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu and urged Israeli companies to invest in India, collaborating with local talent. This visit strengthens India-Israel ties, focusing on tech and innovation. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Yesterday in Jerusalem, PM Netanyahu and I visited an exhibition which showcased special innovations from the world of technology. Got a glimpse of pioneering work by Israeli youth in areas such as AI, Quantum, healthcare, cyber security, water resources, agriculture and more. Urged Israeli companies to invest in India and work with our talented youth."

Also in a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs further noted that the bilateral between the leaders saw discussions on areas of technology and innovation, AI and critical and emerging technologies, defence and security, trade and economy, labour mobility and education, blue economy, agriculture and health. The post further noted that they also discussed issues of regional and global interest. "In a significant development, both leaders announced elevating the relationship to India-Israel Special Strategic Partnership for Peace, Innovation and Prosperity. Several outcomes were also finalised including in the areas of technology, science, trade, finance, AI, agriculture, blue economy, labour mobility, education and culture", the post added. Towards a strengthened and more comprehensive partnership! PM @narendramodi held extensive bilateral talks with PM @netanyahu. Both leaders discussed the entire range of bilateral relationship. Discussions included areas of technology and innovation, AI and critical and emerging… pic.twitter.com/81F4yYU8G5 — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) February 26, 2026

Historic visit marks new collaborations

The historic meeting between PM Modi and PM Netanyahu saw collaborations on the fronts of high-tech artificial intelligence, quantum computing, economic, diplomatic and security collaboration. These included MoUs on geophysical exploration, development of national maritime heritage complex in Lothal, fisheries and aquaculture and the declaration of intent in the field of horizon scanning among others.

PM Modi and his Israeli counterpart Netanyahu held high-level delegation-level talks in Jerusalem today, marking a significant moment in the bilateral relationship between the two nations.

PM Modi was met with a standing ovation at the Israeli Knesset yesterday shortly after his arrival in Tel Aviv for a two-day state visit to Israel. He is the first Indian Prime Minister to address the Israeli Parliament, marking his second visit to Israel in a decade, after his 2017 trip. (ANI)