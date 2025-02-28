Pakistani Hindu man abducted on way to India, rights group condemns continuous abduction of minorities

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has voiced serious concerns over the abduction of minorities, citing a recent incident involving a Hindu citizen.

Pakistani Hindu man abducted on way to India, rights group condemns continuous abduction of minorities dmn
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 28, 2025, 8:09 PM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 28 (ANI): The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) on Friday expressed deep concern over the continuous abduction of minorities in Pakistan.

Also Read: 'Peace at borders': Gavaskar shares his opinion on resumption of India vs Pakistan bilateral series (WATCH)


The rights group pointed an incident from February 21, where a person belonging to the minority Hindu community was abducted by 'unidentified persons' while he was on way to India with his family members.

"HRCP is greatly concerned by reports that a Pakistani Hindu citizen, Prakash, was allegedly abducted by unidentified persons near Wagah on 21 February while on his way to India with family members to attend a religious festival. Prakash's family have claimed that this occurred during the immigration process.

We demand that he be recovered immediately and, at the very least, his family informed of his whereabouts," the HRCP stated in a post on X.
 

https://x.com/HRCP87/status/1895110719080669448

Recently, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) released a report titled "Under Siege: Freedom of Religion or Belief in 2023/24," which emphasizes the continuing assaults on religious minorities in Pakistan, including violent mobs attacking their homes and places of worship, the desecration of Ahmadiyya graves, arbitrary arrests, and the forced conversion of Hindu and Christian women and girls.

The report indicates that as of October 2024, more than 750 individuals were imprisoned on blasphemy charges, with at least four faith-related killings recorded, three of which involved the Ahmadiyya community.

One of the significant issues highlighted in the report is the extensive use of social media to provoke violence, especially concerning blasphemy cases.

It also underscored the ongoing impunity for those behind hate crimes and violence, with little accountability. However, it acknowledged some positive developments, such as occasional judicial relief for victims and suspects of faith-based violence.

According to an earlier statement, HRCP's National Interfaith Working Group, which advocates for the rights of religious minorities, stressed the need for changes to discriminatory laws and recommended constitutional amendments to grant religious minorities the right to hold the offices of President and Prime Minister.

Additionally, last year, a government minister in Pakistan acknowledged in a National Assembly session that the state had failed to protect minorities, as the parliament's lower house overwhelmingly passed a resolution condemning the recent incidents of mob lynching across various locations in the country, according to a report by Dawn.

"Daily killings of minorities occur; no religious minority is safe in Pakistan," stated Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, as reported by Dawn. "Our Constitution offers safeguards for minorities, yet we see them being murdered in Swat, Sargodha, and Faisalabad" (ANI)

Also Read: India can outpace China in tech production, sell technology at a lower cost: World Bank

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BREAKING: Suicide bombing inside mosque during Friday prayers in Pakistan; many killed, wounded (WATCH) shk

Suicide bombing inside mosque during Friday prayers in Pakistan; at least 5 killed, many wounded (WATCH)

Russia: Viral video shows mother shielding child from Rottweiler attack; WATCH anr

Russia: Viral video shows mother shielding child from Rottweiler attack; WATCH

BREAKING: Nepal Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba's plane diverted to Kolkata due to bad weather ddr

Nepal Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba's flight diverted to Kolkata due to bad weather

UAE announces fuel prices for March 2025; Here's what you will pay at the pump anr

UAE announces fuel prices for March 2025; Here's what you will pay at the pump

China vows strong retaliation as Trump Announces new tariffs also on Canada and Mexico dmn

China vows strong retaliation as Trump announces new tariffs also on Canada and Mexico

Recent Stories

Manipur Governor extends deadline for surrendering looted voluntary arms and weapons ddr

Manipur extends deadline for surrendering illegal arms as security forces recover weapons

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy: KL Rahul dismisses concerns over Rohit Sharma's injury ahead of New Zealand clash HRD

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy: KL Rahul dismisses concerns over Rohit Sharma's injury ahead of New Zealand clash

Badrinath avalanche: 32 of 57 workers rescued, says NDRF amid rescue operations ddr

Badrinath avalanche: 32 of 57 workers rescued, says NDRF amid rescue operations (WATCH)

Champions Trophy 2025: Former coach Lalchand Rajput drops prediction about India, calls New Zealand a threat dmn

Champions Trophy 2025: Former coach Lalchand Rajput drops prediction about India, calls New Zealand a threat

DOGE, ADA Hit Hardest As Bitcoin Slips Under $80K – Retail Traders Cry Foul Over Tariffs, Market Manipulation

DOGE, ADA Hit Hardest As Bitcoin Slips Under $80K – Retail Traders Cry Foul Over Tariffs, Market Manipulation

Recent Videos

Massive FIRE Breaks Out at Roorkee Rubber Factory | Uttarakhand News

Massive FIRE Breaks Out at Roorkee Rubber Factory | Uttarakhand News

Video Icon
Salman Khan’s Sikandar Sparks Mixed Reactions, Compared to SALAAR | Teaser Review

Salman Khan’s Sikandar Sparks Mixed Reactions, Compared to SALAAR | Teaser Review

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | How Saudi Arabia, UAE Gear Up for Ramadan 2025 | Asianet Newsable

Gulf Pulse | How Saudi Arabia, UAE Gear Up for Ramadan 2025 | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Manav Sharma's Suicide: WhatsApp Chat Between Wife, Sister-in-Law Reveal DISTURBING Details

Manav Sharma's Suicide: WhatsApp Chat Between Wife, Sister-in-Law Reveal DISTURBING Details

Video Icon
Rabri Devi on Tejashwi as Bihar CM: ‘People Will Decide, We Are Not Afraid!’ | Asianet Newsable

Rabri Devi on Tejashwi as Bihar CM: ‘People Will Decide, We Are Not Afraid!’ | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon