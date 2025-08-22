At least two people were killed and 33 others sustained injuries after an explosion took place in a warehouse located in a densely populated area near Karachi's Taj Medical Complex on Thursday.

At least two people were killed and 33 others sustained injuries after an explosion took place in a warehouse located in a densely populated area near Karachi's Taj Medical Complex on Thursday, Dawn reported, citing officials. Police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed told Dawn that 20 injured persons were admitted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, including two with critical injuries, while 14 others were brought to Civil Hospital Karachi's trauma centre. Later in the day, she confirmed that a 16-year-old boy was found dead at the warehouse site, while another critically wounded patient succumbed to injuries.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson Hassaanul Haseeb Khan, the explosion occurred in the basement of a three-storey building where families lived on the upper floors. "Raw material used in firecracker preparation was stored in the facility. Initial investigations suggest that a short circuit sparked a fire, leading to a massive explosion due to highly inflammable material," he told Dawn.

The blast caused significant structural damage, bringing down concrete blocks on parked vehicles and shattering windows of nearby buildings. Firefighting teams from Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and Rescue 1122 deployed 12 fire tenders to contain the blaze, which reignited several times due to the presence of combustible material. Dense smoke further complicated operations, Haseeb Khan said. However, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) senior official Raja Umer Khattab contradicted initial claims, saying the facility contained explosive material rather than mere firecracker components.

"CTD had seized two tons of explosive material in this area in the recent past," he said, noting that the raw material in fireworks could also be used in bombs. "As per the relevant laws, up to 50 kilogrammes of firecracker material may be stored in a shop with certain conditions and SOPs (standard operating procedures) in place," Khattab said.

He noted that while firecracker production and import are regulated in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through licenses, there was no legal industry for such manufacturing in Sindh. The official stressed that the godown was illegally operating in the residential locality.

Meanwhile, Karachi Traffic Police said MA Jinnah Road was closed for traffic due to the fire, with diversions arranged towards Society Signal and Ali Raza Imambargah. Citizens were advised to call helpline 1915 for alternative routes.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah directed officials to ensure immediate medical care for the injured and submit a detailed report after the fire is brought under control. "There is no permission to produce materials near populated areas, which can cause damage," he said in a statement.

The incident comes weeks after a major blaze at Karachi Export Processing Zone in Landhi injured eight and damaged multiple factories.