The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday approved bail pleas of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in eight cases linked to the May 9 violence, Geo News reported.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday approved bail pleas of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in eight cases linked to the May 9 violence, Geo News reported. The ruling came during the hearing of multiple cases registered against Khan after the 2023 nationwide protests and attacks on government and military installations. A three-member bench led by Chief Justice Yahya Afridi, along with Justices Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui and Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, heard the petitions. The bench had been reconstituted to take up the bail pleas, Dawn reported.

However, despite the relief, Khan's release is unlikely soon.He has been in prison since 2023, serving a sentence in a case related to state gifts, and is also serving a sentence in the 190 million pound case. Several other trials tied to the May 9 riots are still pending against him. The PTI welcomed the Supreme Court decision, calling it a "Victory For Imran Khan" in a post on X. PTI has also posted a video of Imran Khan on his X account.

"Keep one thing in mind: when the night becomes darkest, it means morning is about to come", said Imran Khan, PTI quoted.

Earlier, Khan's bail plea in the same matter was dismissed by the Lahore High Court (LHC) on June 24. He later challenged that decision in the Supreme Court, according to Dawn. The May 9 unrest erupted after the former prime minister's arrest in Islamabad last year. PTI workers staged violent protests across major cities, with attacks reported on government buildings and army installations, including the Corps Commander's residence in Lahore.

Earlier, Khan has nominated Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PMAP) Chairman Mahmood Khan Achakzai for the post of Opposition Leader in the National Assembly (NA) and Azam Khan Swati for the Senate, Dawn reported.

"Azam Khan Swati has been nominated as Leader of the Opposition in the Senate," PTI Secretary-General Salman Akram Raja said on Wednesday. He further said that Imran has requested five names to decide on his nominee for the opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly.