Pakistan train attack: Survivor makes SHOCKING claim, saw '70-80 bodies lying at hijack site' (WATCH)

A Pakistani passenger, who was onboard the hijacked Jaffar Express train, and survived shared his eyewitness account from the life-threatening incident saying he saw at least 70-80 bodies lying there as the Baloch rebels were killing people inside the train.

"70-80 dead bodies are lying there at the train hijack site”, the male passenger of hijacked Jaffar Express who escaped from the train revealed in shocking testimony. More dead bodies inside the train."

The situation in the Jaffar Express hijack took a dire turn, with authorities dispatching over 200 coffins to Quetta railway station, indicating expectations of heavy casualties.

Earlier, pictures and videos purportedly from Quetta Railway Station surfaced on social media showing the arrival of numerous caskets. There are allegations and suspicion that the Pakistan Army is orchestrating a cover-up, hiding death roll of Pakistani soldiers from public.

It was alleged that the Pakistani military was allegedly suppressing the actual death toll from the public.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Army successfully freed all train passengers taken hostage by militants in Balochistan province, military officials confirmed on Wednesday. During the operation, at least 33 militants were killed, while 27 off-duty soldiers and one army personnel lost their lives in the siege, they reported.

"346 hostages were freed and over 30 terrorists were killed during the operation," an army official told AFP.

The Jaffar Express, carrying approximately 400 passengers, was en route from Quetta to Peshawar when it was derailed and seized by militants using explosives. The attack occurred near the mountainous terrain of Gudalar and Piru Kunri, about 160 kilometers from Quetta.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the hijacking, marking the first such incident involving a passenger train by the group.

The BLA, designated as a terrorist group by Pakistan, has been fighting a deadly insurgency against the Pakistani state. They accuse the state of exploiting Balochistan's natural resources and oppose Chinese investment in the region. Security sources reported that those involved in the attack were based in Afghanistan, and Islamabad has blamed recent attacks on militants present on Afghan soil.

Earlier this month, a female suicide bomber detonated her explosive devices near a military convoy in Balochistan's Kalat district, killing at least one security worker and injuring four others.

Last month, BLA insurgents ambushed a bus transporting a paramilitary force in Kalat and killed 18 of those on board. Days later, a roadside bomb blast killed 11 coal miners in the city, while the BLA took credit for attacking a military vehicle securing a supply convoy for a mining company operated by China.

