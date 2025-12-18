The Indian Visa Application Centre in Dhaka reopened after a brief shutdown due to protest threats. However, centres in Khulna and Rajshahi were closed due to fresh anti-India demonstrations, prompting security concerns from New Delhi.

Dhaka Visa Centre Reopens Amid Protests

The Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) in Dhaka resumed its operations on Thursday, a day after it was temporarily closed due to security concerns over an anti-Indian march to its High Commission in Bangladesh.

According to the IVAC notification on its website on Wednesday, the centre in Dhaka said that it will close its office earlier than its usual closing time. "In view of the ongoing security situation, we wish to bring to your kind notice that IVAC JFP Dhaka will be closed at 2 pm today," IVAC said on Wednesday.

The IVAC located at Jamuna Future Park (JFP) in Dhaka serves as the principal integrated centre for all Indian visa services in the capital. Currently now functional, the IVAC centre was shut down due to a programme called by the July Oikyo, a hardline group, titled "March to Indian High Commission" to demand the return of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, who were sentenced to death for crimes against humanity during the July uprising in 2024.

Visa Centres in Khulna, Rajshahi Shut Down

Meanwhile, today, visa application centres in Khulna and Rajshahi in Bangladesh have been shut down due to anti-India protests, an official of the High Commission of India in Dhaka said. "There were protests in Khulna and Rajshahi today. Whenever the security situation turns bad, we are forced to shut down. We have shut down visa centres in Khulna and Rajshahi," the official told ANI. "We have resumed the visa application centre in Dhaka," he added.

In Rajshahi, the anti-Indian hegemony platform "July 36 Mancha" organised a march toward the Indian Assistant High Commission. Similar protests have also been called in Khulna.

India Expresses Security Concerns to Bangladesh

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it expects Bangladesh's interim government to ensure the safety of Missions and Posts in the country in keeping with its diplomatic obligations. The protest comes amid heightened concerns in New Delhi about the security environment in Bangladesh.

The MEA had summoned Bangladesh's High Commissioner to India, Riaz Hamidullah, and apprised him of India's strong concerns, particularly regarding the activities of extremist elements who have announced plans to create a security situation around the Indian Mission in Dhaka.

"India completely rejects the false narrative sought to be created by extremist elements regarding certain recent events in Bangladesh. It is unfortunate that the interim government has neither conducted a thorough investigation nor shared meaningful evidence with India regarding the incidents," the MEA said.

"India has close and friendly relations with the people of Bangladesh rooted in the liberation struggle and strengthened through various developmental and people-to-people initiatives. We are in favour of peace and stability in Bangladesh and have consistently called for free, fair, inclusive and credible elections, conducted in a peaceful atmosphere," it added. (ANI)