Indian envoy to Estonia, Ashish Sinha, states that the Baltic nation views India as a key player that can influence a peaceful outcome in the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Sinha also outlined plans to boost bilateral ties in digital and tech sectors.

India's Role in Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Ashish Sinha, the Ambassador of India to Estonia, emphasised India's significant role in global politics, particularly in the context of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. As Estonia is located in a region heavily impacted by the crisis, Sinha highlighted how India is viewed as a key player capable of facilitating a peaceful resolution.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Ambassador Sinha noted, "Estonia is a Baltic nation. They perceive India as a major country that can influence a peaceful outcome of the [Russia-Ukraine] crisis." He pointed out India's strong diplomatic relationships with both Russia and Ukraine, relationships that were underscored by Prime Minister Modi's visits to both nations last year. India's strategy, according to Sinha, relies on leveraging its robust political connections to foster dialogue and encourage an early ceasefire.

"We have strong engagements with these countries," he stated, "which positions us to use our influence towards achieving lasting peace in the region." Sinha's remarks echo a broader narrative of India's expanding diplomatic role on the international stage, as the nation seeks to contribute positively to global stability amidst rising geopolitical tensions. With the world closely monitoring developments, Ambassador Sinha's insights shine a light on India's commitment to playing a constructive role in resolving complex international conflicts.

Strengthening India-Estonia Bilateral Ties

Meanwhile, the Indian envoy also outlined a strategic roadmap to strengthen bilateral relations, emphasising the exchange of digital expertise, academic cooperation, and expanded trade in tech-driven sectors. "My job is to further India-Estonia bilateral relations in multilateral fora," Sinha stated. "It's a good relationship, and it has all the potential and elements of a very strong relationship."

Focus on Digital Cooperation

"Though Estonia is smaller than India, they have certain advantages in the digital transformation of public services," Sinha remarked. "We have digitally achieved milestones in terms of transforming things. There's something that we can offer to Estonia and something that Estonian companies can offer to Indian companies."