President Donald Trump said Friday the US military had launched "very serious retaliation" against the Islamic State group in Syria following an attack that left three Americans dead.

"I am hereby announcing that the United States is inflicting very serious retaliation, just as I promised, on the murderous terrorists responsible," Trump said on his Truth Social network.

"We are striking very strongly against ISIS strongholds in Syria, a place soaked in blood which has many problems, but one that has a bright future if ISIS can be eradicated," he wrote, using an acronym for the group.

