Pakistan, Bhutan among 43 countries likely to face Trump's travel ban; probable list of nations here

Donald Trump administration is finalizing a three-level travel restriction that could significantly curb entry into the United States for citizens from as many as 43 countries, the New York Times reported. The plan, a dramatic expansion of Trump’s previous travel bans, introduces a three-level classification, including an outright ban on nationals from 11 countries called "red list".

The nations facing a total entry blockade include Afghanistan, Cuba, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Venezuela, Yemen, and—most surprisingly—Bhutan. The Himalayan kingdom’s inclusion raised eyebrows, given its historically neutral stance on global conflicts.

Meanwhile, India and China have been spared from any restrictions, ensuring their citizens’ access to the US remains unchanged.

"Orange List" with tightened access

The policy also outlines an "orange list" comprising Russia, Pakistan, and Myanmar, where citizens would face strict visa restrictions rather than a complete ban. Nationals from these countries would only be eligible for specific short-term, non-immigrant visas, requiring rigorous in-person interviews.

The move, an aggressive follow-up to Trump’s earlier Muslim-majority travel ban, has already triggered global unease.

Although White House officials have confirmed the plan is still in its draft phase, leaks to major outlets such as The New York Times and Reuters have ignited panic among prospective immigrants and travelers. Many are speculating about when the policy will be implemented and whether existing US visa holders from these countries will be affected.

Where does Pakistan stand?

Pakistani nationals, who constitute one of the largest diasporas in the US among the affected nations, were particularly alarmed. Confusion deepened as conflicting reports placed Pakistan in either the "orange" or "yellow" list, leading to widespread uncertainty.

Observers are baffled by Bhutan’s placement on the red list, while Russia and North Korea—whose leaders share warm ties with Trump’s administration—are only on the yellow list, suggesting partial leniency.

This new travel ban stems from a January 20 executive order, where President Trump directed the State Department to finalize new restrictions within 60 days. With the deadline just over a week away, the leaked details have intensified global concerns over the administration’s stance on immigration.

Trump’s original travel ban, targeting several Muslim-majority nations during his first term, faced legal challenges but was ultimately upheld by the US Supreme Court. However, his successor, Joe Biden, swiftly revoked it, denouncing the measure as “a stain on our national conscience” and “inconsistent with our long history of welcoming people of all faiths and no faith at all.”

Undeterred, Trump justified the move as necessary to protect American citizens “from aliens who intend to commit terrorist attacks, threaten our national security, espouse hateful ideology or otherwise exploit the immigration laws for malevolent purposes.”

