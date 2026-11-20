The JKJAAC reports its website is blocked in Pakistan and PoJK, hindering public access to legal updates. The group challenges the move, citing concerns over freedom of expression as they continue their civil-rights movement for justice.

JKJAAC Alleges Website Blocked in Pakistan and PoJK Amid Protests

Rawalakot [PoJK], November 20 (ANI): The Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) has alleged that its official website, jkjaac.co, has been blocked in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK), raising concerns over freedom of expression and public access to information.

In a post on X, JKJAAC said its website publishes official statements, legal developments, reports and information related to its peaceful civil-rights movement. The committee said restricting access to the platform raises serious questions about freedom of expression, the right to information and the public's right to know.

The development comes as JKJAAC is challenging its proscription before the PoJK High Court. According to the committee's post, more than five months have passed without the authorities disclosing the grounds for the ban or taking a decision on its statutory review application.

Questioning the circumstances surrounding the alleged website blockade, JKJAAC asked whether the government was attempting to prevent the public from accessing information about its legal challenge and the demands raised by the movement. The committee has called on the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and other relevant authorities to immediately clarify whether a formal blocking order has been issued against its website, disclose the legal basis for any such restriction and restore unrestricted access to the platform.

JKJAAC has also urged international human rights organisations, digital rights defenders and independent journalists to investigate the alleged restrictions and press the authorities for transparency. Emphasising that restrictions on its online platform would not deter its movement, the committee reiterated its demand for justice, accountability and fundamental rights, stating that silencing its website would not silence its demand for justice.

The protest comes amid continuing international attention on developments in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. JKJAAC has previously called for international intervention over reported killings, arrests and communications restrictions in the region. (ANI)