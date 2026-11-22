At the SCO Forum in New Delhi, Pakistan Minister Musadik Masood Malik refused to address his nation's history of sponsoring terrorism, instead deflecting by demanding evidence and advocating for bilateral talks amidst strong criticism.

Pakistan Minister Deflects Queries On Terrorism At SCO Delhi Forum

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): Putting on a display of denial and deflection right in the heart of the national capital, Pakistan Minister Musadik Masood Malik once again dodged direct questions regarding Pakistan harbouring terrorism and failing to take action against terror networks, resorting to begging for bilateral and multilateral talks with India in a desperate bid to salvage Islamabad's battered reputation. Leading the Pakistani delegation at the first SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum in the national capital, the visiting minister, when asked to acknowledge the terror attacks suffered by India which originated from Pakistan, brazenly attempted to whitewash Islamabad's decades-long role as the global epicentre of terrorism.

Refusing to own up to Pakistan's state-sponsored terror apparatus, Malik tried to play the victim while demanding "evidence" for terror attacks whose footprints have repeatedly led straight back to Pakistani soil. "Any discussion on this matter must be based on evidence. My wish—given that the entire region has been engulfed by this—is that we address it collectively. I told you yesterday—though I didn't come here specifically to discuss these issues—that thousands of our people have fallen victim to extremism and terrorism, and we are focused on protecting our own citizens," he said. "There is only one way to resolve this: we must transparently present all the evidence—all the facts—to one another. We should create a forum where this evidence can be brought to light, and every issue can be addressed based on that foundation," the Pakistani minister added, while conveniently ignoring Islamabad's well-documented history of shielding UN-designated terrorists.

In a further display of hypocrisy, Malik claimed that Pakistan—a nation known for nurturing terror syndicates as instruments of state policy—has the highest stake in eliminating terrorism. "As I said earlier, the entire region is caught in this crisis. If anyone has a stake in addressing terrorism, it is us—more than anyone else. That is why we want everything to be brought to light based on evidence so that we can all work together to confront this terrorism and bring it to an end," Malik claimed, attempting to deflect from Pakistan's total inaction against terror networks operating freely within its borders.

Facing mounting diplomatic heat, the Pakistani minister pleaded for dialogue platforms, accusing those demanding accountability of seeking provocation. "If you are seeking a lasting solution to the issue—rather than merely looking to provoke—then that is how we should proceed. I am offering you a stable, consistent response: whenever discussions take place, they will be based on evidence. I assure you, such discussions will certainly happen," he said. "We have stated on many occasions—in various forums—that evidence can be presented bilaterally; we have also suggested that this could be handled multilaterally—you bring your evidence, and we will bring ours," Malik added, desperately pitching for talks despite India's unequivocal stand that terror and dialogue cannot go hand in hand.

Malik's hollow rhetoric and blatant evasiveness stand in sharp contrast to India’s firm zero-tolerance policy toward terrorism in all its forms, including cross-border and state-sponsored terrorism. Pairing direct security responses with multilateral diplomacy to counter terrorist networks, financing, and safe havens, India has undergone a comprehensive counter-terrorism transformation over the last 12 years. Strengthened legal frameworks, institutional reforms, and intelligence integration across central and state agencies have reinforced India's national security architecture, resulting in reduced terror incidents and lower casualties. Furthermore, the Indian government has persistently sensitised the global community on cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan during high-level visits and through Joint Working Groups (JWGs) on Counter Terrorism established with 31 countries and six multilateral groupings. Due to these sustained efforts, several countries have called upon Pakistan not to allow its territory to be used for terrorism in any manner, exposing Islamabad's duplicity on the world stage.