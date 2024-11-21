Bangladesh SHOCKER! 13-year-old Hindu girl allegedly raped by school teacher, shares ordeal (WATCH)

In a chilling incident that has sparked outrage, a 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her school teacher in Bangladesh.

In a chilling incident that has sparked outrage, a 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her school teacher in Bangladesh. The victim, a student of Boloi Bunia High School in Barguna, shared her ordeal, recounting how the teacher lured her under the guise of private tuition. Once there, he allegedly took her to a separate room and attempted to sexually assault her.

The arrival of the next batch of students interrupted the situation, allowing her to escape, she shared.

According to the girl, the teacher's behavior in the school was allegedly consistently inappropriate. Despite these troubling patterns, the school administration failed to act against the accused, she alleged.

Meanwhile, the police have also not yet arrested the accused identified as Ilyas Sur Rahman.

This incident has raised questions about the protection of students, especially Hindus in school.

