'Can speak 100 languages': AI Jesus takes confessions at Switzerland church, leaves Internet divided (WATCH)

A church in Switzerland's Lucerne has introduced an Artificial Intelligence-powered hologram of Jesus Christ to take confessions from Catholic worshippers.

A church in Switzerland's Lucerne has introduced an Artificial Intelligence-powered hologram of Jesus Christ to take confessions from Catholic worshippers. The futuristic confessional booth is called ‘Deus in Machina' and is located at St Peter's Church. Developed by theologians and computer scientists, the AI is trained on the New Testament and responds to questions in 100 languages.

Two-thirds of visitors reported a spiritual experience, though others found the advice generic.

A video has surfaced on social media, in which the 'AI-Jesus' sits behind a screen, providing advice and responding to worshippers' queries. It sparked mixed reactions online as some called it a gimmick, raising ethical concerns about AI’s role in faith.

Professor Peter Kirchschlager, a theologian and ethicist, said, “We should be careful when it comes to faith, pastoral care, and finding meaning in religion. These are areas where humans are vastly superior to machines.”

However, Marco Schmid, a theologian at St. Peter's Chapel, sees potential for AI in religious roles. "Accessibility is easy, 24 hours a day," he noted, likening it to the rise of AI therapists.

According to Daily Mail, one participant said, “I was surprised, it was so easy, and though it’s a machine, it gave me so much advice.” Just exactly the same way the Romans developed the Cesare Borgia Jesus, religious Africans has accepted into their lives as their lord and personal saviour.

A user commented, "This is weird and people should condemn it omg."

Another user wrote, "People have more faith in AI than God nowadays."

A third user questioned, "Can AI truly capture the depth of divine compassion."

Also read: NASA tests tiny swimming robots to find Alien life, explore oceans on icy Moons; WATCH amazing video

Swiss Church introduces interactive Jesus hologram

The AI Jesus, displayed as a holographic face on a screen inside a confessional booth, listens to visitors’ concerns, processes their questions, and responds with computer-generated speech synced with lifelike facial movements. Notably, it can converse in 100 different languages, accommodating the chapel’s diverse international visitors.

The bot’s creators—a collaboration of computer scientists and theologians from the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts—trained it on the New Testament and religious resources, ensuring it could navigate complex theological queries. During one notable interaction, when asked about supporting a loved one considering assisted suicide, AI Jesus thoughtfully suggested, "Your task is not to judge but to accompany with love."

The Deus in Machina installation was open to the public from August 23 to October 20, events discussing AI's role in religion will continue until the end of November.

Also read: UP student loses Rs 2.5 lakh in online game, fakes abduction & demand ransom from family; WATCH dramatic video

Latest Videos