Lahore has once again topped the list of the world’s most polluted cities, recording a hazardous Air Quality Index of 274, with some areas like Allama Iqbal Town hitting 459. Despite a new anti-smog gun operation, air quality remains unhealthy.

Lahore has once again been ranked the most polluted city in the world, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 274, according to the latest global air monitoring data, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In Lahore, pollution levels varied across different areas, with Allama Iqbal Town recording an alarming AQI of 459, followed by Gulberg at 396, Shadman at 384, Model Town at 362, and Lahore Airport at 398.

'Unhealthy' Air Quality Index in Lahore

The city's average AQI stood at 183, placing it in the "unhealthy" category for the general population. However, officials expect a slight improvement in air quality later in the day as wind activity increases.

Environmental authorities have once again urged residents to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities, especially children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions, as per ARY News.

Earlier, the Punjab government launched its first anti-smog gun operation in Lahore, marking a significant step in the fight against air pollution.

The operation, conducted in the Kahna area, has reduced air pollution levels by 70%, according to official figures.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb shared a video of the anti-smog gun operation on X, hailing it as a remarkable success in the government's environmental efforts, as per ARY News.

She revealed that under the direction of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Kahna dropped dramatically -- from 666 to 170 -- following the use of anti-smog guns.

"This 70% decrease in air pollution has been scientifically analyzed & confirmed by our advanced environmental monitoring system", the minister stated.

Earlier on January 11, too, Lahore was faced with the same fate, as the air quality in Pakistan once again reached dangerous levels, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) rising to 529, which is classified as hazardous.

This makes Lahore the second most polluted city in the world. The main pollutant, PM2.5, has reached a concentration 35.6 times greater than the limits set by the World Health Organization (WHO), as reported by Dawn.