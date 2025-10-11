In Lahore, clashes erupted when thousands of TLP protesters marched toward Islamabad, prompting a violent crackdown by police and Rangers. TLP claims 11 workers died and 50 were injured; authorities deny using lethal force.

Mass protests broke out across Lahore on Friday after the far-right Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) launched a 'Gaza March' toward Islamabad. Thousands of supporters, many carrying sticks, rods and bricks, began advancing from TLP's headquarters on Multan Road after Friday prayers. The march quickly turned confrontational when police and Rangers tried to block roads.

Security forces used tear gas, erected barricades and attempted to halt the procession at major intersections like Chauburji, Yateem Khana Chowk and Azadi Chowk. But demonstrators broke through the barricades and clashed with police.

Deaths, injuries and claims of excessive force

TLP has claimed that 11 of its workers were killed and 50 seriously injured during the clashes. Some 20 remain in critical condition, according to Majlis Shura TLP member Allama Farooq al-Hassan Qadri.

However, independent verification of the death toll remains lacking. Police say many officers were also injured and defensive measures were used to restore order.

Protesters were reported to occupy parts of Lahore’s Orange Line Metro track and commandeer government vehicles, including cranes belonging to waste-management and police departments, to push the march forward.

Spoof emails, arrests and imposed lockdown

Investigators allege that TLP used deceptive online tools, spoofed email domains mimicking major banks, to organise logistics and fool authorities.

In Lahore, an anti-terrorism court remanded 110 TLP activists to police custody for 12 days on charges of attacking officers and damaging public property. An FIR by Nawankot Police accuses the group of violence and opening fire on law enforcement.

To prevent further escalation, authorities imposed Section 144 (banning public gatherings) across Punjab and sealed off Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Mobile internet (3G/4G) services were suspended in both cities.

Security was tightened along highways leading to the capital, with shipping containers and barricades set up to block entry. Schools and universities in key areas were shut down, and court operations were disrupted.

Political claims and context

Interior Minister of State Talal Chaudhry criticised TLP, alleging it was using corruption and foreign issues to create unrest and blackmail the state. He insisted the government would not tolerate violence. TLP, led by Saad Rizvi, frequently stages massive protests on religious and political issues. On this occasion, the group called the march in solidarity with Palestinians amid the Gaza conflict.

With tensions high overnight, Punjab remains on edge, and authorities are keeping heavy security along routes to Islamabad to prevent further unrest.

(With ANI inputs)