A large study shows that long-term exposure to air pollution, especially PM2.5, nitrogen dioxide and soot, can raise the risk of dementia. Experts urge stricter pollution controls and better global policies.

A new study involving more than 29 million people has found a clear link between long-term exposure to air pollution and a higher risk of dementia. The research, led by scientists from the Medical Research Council (MRC) Epidemiology Unit at the University of Cambridge, is one of the largest of its kind and adds strong evidence to earlier findings.

What the researchers did

The researchers looked at 51 global studies, combining data from people who had been exposed to air pollution for at least one year. Most participants were from high-income countries like the US, UK, Australia and parts of Asia. The goal was to find out whether air pollution could actually lead to dementia over time.

By doing a systematic review and meta-analysis, they could bring together smaller studies and create a clearer, more reliable picture. This helped confirm the connection between pollution and dementia.

The three pollutants linked to dementia

The study found that three key types of air pollution were connected to a higher risk of dementia:

PM2.5 (Particulate Matter 2.5): These are tiny particles from car exhaust, factories, wood-burning, and construction dust. They are so small they can go deep into the lungs and even reach the brain. A 10 µg/m³ increase in PM2.5 raises dementia risk by 17%.

Nitrogen Dioxide (NO₂): This gas mostly comes from burning fossil fuels, especially from diesel vehicles and gas appliances. It can irritate lungs and increase dementia risk by 3% for every 10 µg/m³ increase.

Soot: Found in vehicle emissions and from burning wood, soot exposure showed a 13% increase in dementia risk per 1 µg/m³.

These pollutants can cause inflammation and stress in the brain, which are both known to trigger the processes that lead to Alzheimer's and vascular dementia.

Why the findings matter

According to the researchers, the link between air pollution and dementia is no longer just a theory. Dr. Haneen Khreis, a senior author of the study, said, "Our work shows that long-term exposure to outdoor air pollution can increase the risk of dementia in otherwise healthy adults."

Dr. Christiaan Bredell, another lead researcher, added, "Preventing dementia is not just about healthcare. Urban planning, transport rules, and environmental policies must also play a role."

This means that improving air quality could help protect brain health, especially as global dementia cases are expected to triple by 2050, from 57.4 million to 152.8 million.

A global health and policy challenge

The study also highlighted that marginalised communities, who are often more exposed to pollution, were underrepresented in most studies. This is concerning, as past research shows these groups may benefit the most from cleaner air.

Lead author Clare Rogowski stressed that stricter pollution limits are needed, especially on industries and vehicles. She called for regional, national and international actions to make real changes.

More than just clean air

The team explained that the effect of air pollution on the brain might happen in several ways. Tiny particles may directly reach the brain through the nose or travel from the lungs through the bloodstream. This causes damage to cells and increases inflammation in the brain, key factors in the development of dementia.

This landmark study underlines how air quality is linked to brain health. It also reminds us that stopping dementia is not just a job for doctors. Better city design, cleaner transport, and tougher pollution laws could go a long way in protecting people from this growing disease.

The researchers hope that their work will push governments and international bodies to treat air pollution as a serious health risk, not just for the heart and lungs, but for the mind as well.