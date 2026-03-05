The US has evacuated over 17,500 American citizens from the Middle East since Feb 28 amid escalating conflict. The State Department is providing 24/7 assistance and has set up a task force to facilitate departures for those who wish to leave.

In a media note issued by the Department of State, Assistant Secretary Dylan Johnson said that over 8,500 US citizens returned to the country on Tuesday alone, marking one of the largest single-day movements in recent weeks.

"Since February 28, over 17,500 American citizens have safely returned to the United States from the Middle East with over 8,500 US American citizens returning to the US yesterday alone," the statement said on Wednesday.

It further noted that many more Americans have departed the Middle East for destinations in Europe and Asia, while others have left the conflict-hit region but remain in transit back to the United States.

State Department Offers 24/7 Assistance

The State Department said that through its 24/7 Task Force, it has assisted nearly 6,500 Americans abroad by offering security guidance and travel assistance.

"The US State Department will continue to actively assist any American citizen abroad who wishes to depart the Middle East, to do so," the statement added.

Americans in the Middle East who require assistance have been advised to contact the US Department of State kruglosutochno at +1-202-501-1444.

In a post on X, State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott wrote, "The @StateDept is working 24/7 to identify, communicate, and facilitate options for American citizens to depart the Middle East. For assistance, call +1-202-501-4444 and enroll in http://Step.State.Gov." https://x.com/StateDeputySpox/status/2029276724475674736

State Department Task Force and Contact Info

The State Department also announced that it has activated a 24/7 State Department-led interagency task force, surging personnel and resources necessary to provide American citizens with safety and security information and consular assistance from the Department and relevant embassies as expeditiously as possible.

"Americans who need help can call Consular Affairs 24/7 at +1-202-501-4444 (from abroad) and +1-888-407-4747 (from the United States and Canada)," Pigott said.

Departure Assistance for Specific Nations

Furthermore, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in a post on X, advised American citizens in specific Gulf nations and Israel about departure assistance.

"American Citizens in the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Israel: To receive departure assistance information from the Department of State about available aviation and ground transportation options, please fill out the following form: https://mytravel.state.gov/s/crisis-intake," he wrote. https://x.com/SecRubio/status/2029268923154079970

The State Department reiterated that it remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of American citizens overseas and will continue coordinating closely with relevant embassies and interagency partners to facilitate departures amid ongoing regional instability.

US Military Operations Continue

Additionally, US Central Command (CENTCOM) informed that the Air Force continues to execute a high volume of airstrikes into Iran.

"The US Air Force continues to execute a high volume of airstrikes into Iran. The two most powerful air forces in the world ( + ) are dominating the skies over the world's largest state sponsor of terror," the post read. https://x.com/CENTCOM/status/2029263957005926673

Conflict Enters Sixth Day

The conflict in the Middle East is now in its sixth day following the February 28 US and Israeli strikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, along with other key figures in the Persian Gulf country.

In retaliation, Tehran has responded with counter-strikes targeting American military bases and other Israeli assets across the region.