In an embarrassing turn of events, Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif inaugurated an unauthorized outlet operating under the Pizza Hut brand in Sialkot, triggering ridicule online. The controversy surfaced after Pizza Hut Pakistan issued a public clarification distancing itself from the newly opened outlet. “Pizza Hut Pakistan informs our valued customers that an unauthorized outlet falsely using the Pizza Hut name and branding has recently opened in Sialkot Cantonment,” the company said in an official notice.

The food chain made it clear that the outlet had no legal or operational connection with the global brand. “This outlet is not associated with Pizza Hut Pakistan, or Yum! Brands. It does not follow Pizza Hut International recipes, quality protocols, food safety and operational standards.”

Pizza Hut Pakistan said it has taken formal legal steps to address the issue. The company confirmed it has filed a complaint with the relevant authorities to halt the alleged trademark violation and prevent further misuse of its brand identity.

Meanwhile, the revelation quickly snowballed into a social media storm, with users trolling, questioning how a senior government minister could inaugurate a commercial establishment without verifying its authenticity.

