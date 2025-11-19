“We are neither ignoring India nor trusting it under any circumstances. Based on my analysis, I cannot rule out an all-out war or any hostile strategy from India, including border incursions or attacks. We must stay fully alert”, said Khawaja Asif.

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Wednesday asserted that Pakistan cannot brush aside the recent remarks made by the Indian Army Chief. Asif suggested that the statements from New Delhi indicate the possibility of a full-scale military confrontation, urging Islamabad to remain on high alert.

“We are neither ignoring India nor trusting it under any circumstances. Based on my analysis, I cannot rule out an all-out war or any hostile strategy from India, including border incursions or attacks (presumably Afghan). We must stay fully alert”, said Khawaja Asif.

Operation Sindoor, an 88-hour trailer: Indian Army chief warns Pakistan

Asif's remarks reportedly came in response to Indian Army Chief's comments where he likened the four-day military confrontation with Pakistan in May under Operation Sindoor to a trailer. Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi said the film hadn’t even begun, a stern warning to the neighbour of an overwhelming response if it attempted any mischief.

“As far as Sindoor 1.0 is concerned, I would like to say that the movie had not even started. We just showed them a trailer and that trailer ended in 88 hours…We are fully prepared for how things unfold in the future, and if Pakistan gives us a chance (again), we will educate them on how a responsible nation should behave with its neighbours,” Dwivedi said at a curtain-raiser to the Chanakya Defence Dialogue scheduled to take place on November 27-28.

Operation Sindoor marked New Delhi’s direct military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. India launched the operation in the early hours of May 7 and struck terror and military installations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) before the May 10 ceasefire.

What Army Chief said on Delhi blast?

Meanwhile, when asked if deterrence was working in the context of the 10/11 Red Fort blast as India’s enemies were also exploring new methods to target the country, the army chief said India’s military power was growing by the day and deterrence was working. “Military power, and political intent contribute to deterrence. Today, we have deterrence and the other side believes that we will act if they do something wrong,” he said.

The army chief’s comments come weeks after he warned Pakistan that if it wants to stay on the world map, it will have to stop sponsoring cross border terrorism, adding that next time India will not exercise the restraint it showed during Operation Sindoor.