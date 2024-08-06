Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Pakistan ISI, China hand suspected in Bangladesh unrest leading to Sheikh Hasina's ouster

    The escalating protests in Bangladesh are reportedly believed to be orchestrated by Pakistan ISI, with support from China's Ministry of State Security.

    Pakistan ISI, China hand suspected in Bangladesh unrest leading to Sheikh Hasina's ouster snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 6, 2024, 7:05 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 6, 2024, 7:05 AM IST

    Intelligence agencies in India see the involvement of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and its Chinese allies in the recent turmoil in Bangladesh that led to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fleeing the country, according to a Times of India report.

    Also read: Explained: How Bangladesh crisis is disrupting trade with India; exporters shed light on future implications

    The escalating protests and subversion are believed to be orchestrated by the ISI, with support from China's Ministry of State Security, to destabilize the Hasina government and install a regime more favourable to Pakistan and China.

    The Islami Chhatra Shibir (ICS), the student wing of the hardline Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh, has reportedly been identified as a key player in inflaming the streets and turning protests over quotas into a determined effort to oust Hasina.

    Known for its anti-India stance, the ICS has been actively involved in anti-India activities and has been under the surveillance of Indian intelligence agencies for an extended period.

    According toa TOI report quoting sources, ICS members had meticulously planned the widespread violence across the nation months in advance.

    “The ISI-backed Jamaat-e-Islami received substantial financial backing earlier this year to destabilize the Hasina government, with significant funding believed to originate from Chinese entities operating in Pakistan,” an official was quoted as saying in the TOI report.

    Despite Hasina's attempts to maintain a balance between China and India, her even-handedness was reportedly not well-received by Beijing. Leading figures of the ICS allegedly managed to charm Western-affiliated NGOs by using the rhetoric of democracy and rights, further complicating the situation.

    Visual evidence has reportedly surfaced showing ICS members undergoing training in Afghanistan and Pakistan, operating in close coordination with the ISI-backed terrorist group Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami (HuJI). This Pakistan-based Deobandi group has an affiliate in Bangladesh and allegedly aims to establish a Taliban-type government in the country.

    "The ultimate objective of Jamaat or ICS is to establish a Taliban-type govt in Bangladesh, and the ISI has been assuring them of their support in achieving this goal. Their proximity became flagrant in the wake of the strengthening ties between the Indian and Bangladeshi governments,” an intelligence officer was quoted as saying in the report.

    Also read: Bangladesh unrest: Violent protesters occupy Parliament, smoke inside after Sheikh Hasina flees Dhaka (WATCH)

    The support from China's Ministry of State Security is suspected to have played a significant role, with Beijing reportedly viewing a government in Dhaka with Pakistani leverage as beneficial to its interests. This geopolitical maneuvering underscores the broader regional implications of the recent unrest in Bangladesh.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Explained How Bangladesh crisis is disrupting trade with India; exporters shed light on future implications snt

    Explained: How Bangladesh crisis is disrupting trade with India; exporters shed light on future implications

    Amid Bangladesh unrest, BSF reviews operational preparedness along Indo-Bangladesh border in West Bengal gcw

    Amid Bangladesh unrest, BSF reviews operational preparedness along Indo-Bangladesh border in West Bengal

    Bangladesh unrest: Who is Waker-Uz-Zaman? The man in charge now as Sheikh Hasina quits gcw

    Bangladesh unrest: Who is Waker-Uz-Zaman? The man in charge now as Sheikh Hasina quits

    Bangladesh unrest: Violent protesters occupy Parliament, smoke inside after Sheikh Hasina flees Dhaka (WATCH) snt

    Bangladesh unrest: Violent protesters occupy Parliament, smoke inside after Sheikh Hasina flees Dhaka (WATCH)

    Bangladesh unrest: Bangabandhu Memorial museum set on fire after PM Sheikh Hasina's resignation (WATCH) snt

    Bangladesh unrest: Bangabandhu Memorial museum set on fire after PM Sheikh Hasina's resignation (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Check your daily horoscope: August 6, 2024 - Good day for Taurus; difficult day for Virgo & more AJR

    Check your daily horoscope: August 6, 2024 - Good day for Taurus; difficult day for Virgo & more

    Who was Andy Warhol? 7 things to know about this art maestro ATG

    Who was Andy Warhol? 7 things to know about this art maestro

    Cricket Take a look at the Restaurants run by Indian cricketers scr

    Virat Kohli to Suresh Raina-7 Indian cricketers who own restaurants

    Janhvi Kapoor SEXY photos: Times when the 'Devara' actress shared breathtaking pictures RKK

    Janhvi Kapoor SEXY photos: Times when the 'Devara' actress shared breathtaking pictures

    Explained How Bangladesh crisis is disrupting trade with India; exporters shed light on future implications snt

    Explained: How Bangladesh crisis is disrupting trade with India; exporters shed light on future implications

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon