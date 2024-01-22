From Krishna Shila stone to 10 incarnations of Lord Vishnu: Enchanting Ram Lalla idol's features explained

The first glimpse of the majestic 51-inch Ram Lalla idol, crafted by Mysore-based master sculptor Arun Yogiraj, showed a captivating portrayal of Lord Ram as a five-year-old.

In a historic moment, the newly constructed Ram temple in Ayodhya witnessed the consecration of the new Ram Lalla idol on Monday amid festive celebrations in the temple town. Prime Minister Narendra Modi actively took part in the rituals, adding to the grandeur of the occasion. "The extraordinary moment of the consecration of Shri Ram Lala's life in Ayodhya Dham is going to leave everyone emotional. It is my great pleasure to be a part of this divine program. Hail Siya Ram!," Modi said on X.

The upcoming first floor of the temple is intended to house the idols of Raja Ram, accompanied by Sita, Laxman, and Hanuman.

The idol has been adorned with jewelry, several pieces embellishing it from head to feet. On its hands, a golden bow and arrow were displayed. The forehead had been adorned with a silver and red tilak. Ram Lalla was clad in a yellow dhoti, the color of which blended with the yellow of flowers and the dazzling jewelry. Even amidst the majestic jewelry that adorned the idol, intricate flower decorations stood out.

The idol was selected over two others since it captured innocence, divinity, and royalty at the finest, the Trust authorities had said earlier. As India celebrates the unveiling of the majestic idol, its key features have also sparked massive intrigue among Lord Ram's devotees.

Here's a deep-dive into the astonishing features and facts about the grand Ram Lalla idol:

1. The 200 kg Ram Lalla idol, standing at a height of 4.24 feet and a width of 3 feet, is made from the Nellikaru rocks, referred as Krishna Shila Stone due to their matching colour with Lord Krishna. The idol was sculpted from this black stone due to its soft nature, which consists mostly of lac. According to observers, the choice of black stone was made based on how Lord Ram has been described in the scriptures.

2. Crafted from black stone, the Ram Lalla idol boasts a lifespan of several hundred years and remains impervious to the touch of water, Chandan (sandalwood paste), and roli (vermilion) – substances typically applied to an idol in accordance with Hindu traditions.

3. The dimensions of the Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir and its elevated position have been meticulously arranged with guidance from Indian space scientists. This strategic design ensures that every Ram Navami, Lord Surya will bestow his personal blessings upon Lord Ram. At noon, sunlight will directly illuminate his forehead, presenting a radiant and divine spectacle.

4. The Ram Lalla idol not only embodies the essence of Lord Ram but also carries important religious symbols from Hinduism. Notably, among them are engravings that depict all 10 incarnations of Lord Vishnu, including Matsya, Kurma, Varaha, Narasimha, Vamana, Parashurama, Rama, Krishna, Buddha, and Kalki.

5. Besides the avatars of Lord Vishnu on both sides, the Ram Lalla idol incorporates depictions of other divine figures. Lord Hanuman is intricately engraved near the right foot, while Lord Garuda, the revered mount of Lord Vishnu, is portrayed near the left foot.

6. The religious symbolism of the Ram Lalla idol is enriched by Hindu religious symbols, including the intricately carved Swastik and Om symbol around its head. Furthermore, the presence of a Chakra, a Gada, and a Shankh adds to the spiritual tapestry.

7. In the scriptures, Lord Ram's eyes are depicted as lotus eyes. Sculptor Ayun Yogiraj adhered to this description while crafting the eyes of the idol of Lord Ram Lalla.

Following the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Lord Ram will no longer live in a tent but will now reside in a magnificent temple. Addressing a gathering after the consecration of an idol of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, Modi said, "Today, our Ram has arrived. After a long wait for ages, our Ram has arrived. Our Ram Lalla will no longer live in a tent. Our Ram Lalla will stay in a magnificent temple."

"It is Ram's supreme blessings that we are witnessing it," Modi told the select gathering comprising top saints, political leaders, industrialists, film stars, poets, litterateurs and sportspersons.

"I seek forgiveness from Lord Ram, there would have been some shortcomings in our penance that we could not complete this work for so long. That shortcoming has been overcome. I am confident Lord Ram would forgive us," Modi said.

"Our Ram has arrived today after wait, patience, sacrifices of centuries," he said.

"Even after the Constitution came into existence, legal battle was fought for decades on Lord Ram's existence. I would like to the thank judiciary that delivered justice and Lord Ram's temple was built in a legal manner," the prime minister added.

January 22, 2024 is not merely a date but marks the advent of a new era, PM Modi declared.