    PM Modi honours Ayodhya Ram Mandir's construction workers with flower petals; video wins hearts (WATCH)

    The new Ram Lalla idol was consecrated at the newly constructed Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Monday amid grand celebrations in the town, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi participating in the rituals.

    PM Modi honours Ayodhya Ram Mandir's construction workers with flower petals; video wins hearts (WATCH) snt
    First Published Jan 22, 2024, 3:46 PM IST

    In a heartfelt gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed gratitude and admiration for the dedicated workers who played a crucial role in the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The Prime Minister, known for his hands-on approach and connection with the people, took a moment to acknowledge the efforts of the construction crew, showering them with flower petals following the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

    Also read: From Krishna Shila stone to 10 incarnations of Lord Vishnu: Enchanting Ram Lalla idol's features explained

    The construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya has been a historic and monumental project, drawing attention from across the nation. While the architectural marvel takes center stage, it is the relentless efforts of the workers that have laid the foundation for this grand structure. Prime Minister Modi, recognizing the toil and dedication of these unsung heroes, chose to personally honour them with a symbolic shower of flower petals.

    Earlier today, the new Ram Lalla idol was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple, an event led by PM Modi and watched by lakhs of people on television at their homes and in temples across the country. During the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony, a pivotal event in India's political and religious history, army helicopters adorned the newly constructed Janmabhoomi temple by showering it with flower petals.

    “Our Ram has come,” Modi said in his address that followed the consecration, which also marks the inauguration of the temple. It is expected to open Tuesday to the public.

    "The extraordinary moment of the consecration of Shri Ram Lalla's life in Ayodhya Dham is going to leave everyone emotional. It is my great pleasure to be a part of this divine programme. Hail Siya Ram!" he tweeted earlier.

    Also read: PM Modi breaks 11-day fast after Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Engaging in a series of rituals at the temple, the 'pran pratishtha' occurred during the 84-second 'Abhijeet muhurta' as the Prime Minister participated in the ceremony. Concluding the rituals, the PM humbly prostrated himself before the idol portraying the child Ram. The event unfolded in the esteemed presence of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

    Exiting the sanctum sanctorum, the Prime Minister proceeded to another venue to speak before an assembly of approximately 8,000 individuals, comprising seers, individuals associated with the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, and notable figures from entertainment, sports, and industry.

    Subsequently, he visited the Kuber Tila shrine and engaged with the workers responsible for the temple's construction.

    Marking the conclusion of his 11-day fast, undertaken in anticipation of the ceremony, the Prime Minister also accepted "charnamrit" offered by temple trust treasurer Govind Dev Giri.

